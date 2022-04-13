Wohlfahrt Haus celebrates the 70s

Grab your bell-bottoms, fringe vests, Pet Rocks, disco balls, Nerf Balls and fondue pots: the 70s are coming to town.

Starting Friday, the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre is taking audiences on a whirlwind tour of the 1970s, a decade most often associated with disco music, but jam-packed with everything from funk and rhythm-and-blues to hard rock and soft pop.

“I was born in 1971, so this is my oldies,” said George Bailey, the theatre’s artistic director both wrote and directs the performance of “Sensational 70s.”

The production takes on the air of an infomercial selling music of the decade.

“Have you ever stayed up to 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and the Time Life guy tells you how great music was from an era? That’s what we are doing. It should make you feel amazing,” Bailey said.

And it’s fast-paced, featuring 84 songs, either in bits and pieces or entire songs.

“There is such a difference in the music,” Bailey said, adding that the production begins with an ABBA medley and ends with disco, of course. Featured music includes songs by Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, The Temptations, Motown artists, Aerosmith, KISS and more.

The revue features eight cast members and a five-member house band.

Bailey said response to the upcoming show has been positive.

“People are excited,” he said. “When I ask who’s ready for some 70s music, about 75 percent of the people scream and are excited. Two or three people sit with their arms crossed; they don’t want to give up their 50s and 60s music. We’ll continue to keep those songs dear to our hearts.”

On Monday, the actors were busy practicing songs and dances at Lisa’s School of Performing Arts while Bailey oversaw set construction at the theatre.

Performer Lauren Alice Smith, who is also helping Bailey with the choreography, said the 70s had a “very specific” dance style that is instantly recognizable – think John Travolta pointing to the sky in “Saturday Night Fever” or teenagers rolling their arms in front of them to the beat on the popular Saturday television show, “American Bandstand.”

“We have to find the essence of each song and choreograph it accordingly,” Smith said. “It makes it more challenging, but also makes it more fun.”

The Wohlfahrt Haus is adding some different types of performances to its repertoire of mostly musicals. There are shorter runs for some shows and Bailey plans to add some non-musical plays to the mix. In addition, he plans to bring in other performers and musicians to fill in the gaps between shows.

For example, after “Sensational 70s,” at the end of May and before “The Sound of Music” begins in mid-June, the theatre will host a 1920s comedy/mystery performed by the New River Valley Regional Theatre. Bailey also hopes to create a house band to perform an Eagles tribute show.

But right now until the end of May, it’s all 70s, all the time, including music by iconic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“If you are here in the house, fee free to yell, Freebird!,” Bailey said.

