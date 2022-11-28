Effort planned to scare away vultures

In the next couple of months Bland residents will need to be prepared for noise.

The noise will come from pyrotechnics to try and persuade black vultures causing a nuisance downtown to move elsewhere.

At the Bland County Board of Supervisors meeting this month, Administrator Eric Workman and Sheriff Jason Ramsey talked about the problem being caused by the birds and what to do about it.

Sheriff Ramsey said that the vultures had not been a problem until a year or so ago. Then they began congregating around the IGA store and getting into the dumpster. They have been a nuisance on the fairgrounds.

Ramsey said the birds’ food source was mainly carcasses of deer killed along Highway 52 until the grocery store started dumping meat and the birds migrated downtown. He’s counted about 30 of them.

The county cannot catch them in nets for relocation due to migratory bird laws and cannot kill them so a possible solution in using noise to drive them away will be attempted. The county will be assisted by the local game warden.

Ramsey said the county has ordered pyro guns that will emit a whistling noise and explosions similar to pyrotechnics to try and convince the birds to leave the area.

The pyro guns were ordered a month ago and Ramsey said he hopes to resolve the problem in the next couple of months. He said a similar problem was plaguing Richlands and the use of pyro guns convinced birds to leave within three weeks.

In other business at the meeting, Supervisor Adam Kidd, representing the Sharon District, announced that he is not interested in applying for the job of county administrator as Workman prepares to leave. He does plan; however, to seek a third term on the board of supervisors in the next election.

Workman, currently serving his 12th year as administrator, announced his planned departure in mid-October and expects to remain until May 2023.

Also at the meeting, Cameron Burton, library and tourism director, said she is looking at forming a committee to begin plans to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

Burton also noted that she has been using inflatable objects behind the library to scare away the vultures that try to gather there.

Everyone was invited to participate in the Christmas festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3, including a parade through Bland at noon.