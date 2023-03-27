Bland County High School senior Eden Collins is looking forward to joining the equestrian team program at Emory & Henry College this fall.

The Rocky Gap resident signed with the college this month.

“I love their campus,” Collins said of E&H. “It’s very nice. Decently small. I like that. Everything’s pretty much in the same vicinity. I wanted to start out at a smaller school for more one-on-one time with professors like we have with our teachers in a small high school.”

A clarinet player, Collins has also been accepted into the E&H Marching Band.

Collins has played clarinet since eighth grade, been accepted into honor bands and was chosen for a state audition this year. She is looking forward to participating with the college band.

“I started with an interest in the college in my freshman year,” Collins said. “I went to a marching band program and saw the equestrian program, so I was very interested.”

The equestrian program at E&H is highly acclaimed, Collins said, and the college has broken ground for a new center not only for horses but also other large animal veterinary study.

Collins began riding when she was 7years old at the Mares Run Farm in Tazewell. She enjoyed English Pleasure and Western riding styles, began jumping a year later and at eight years old also started barrel racing and pole bending.

“Growing up I always really loved horses, adored them, and wanted to learn to ride,” she said.

Collins said her father, Joseph Collins, took her to the Tazewell farm where she learned to ride. As a young teen there was one horse in particular she said she loved and the farm was going to sell him so her father bought him for her.

Collins enjoyed participating in regional horse shows and competitions, then her riding instructor moved so she switched to a venue in Abingdon and then to her current riding site in Elkin, North Carolina.

Collins also enjoys sports, playing basketball and softball in school and baseball for an all-girls organization called United Baseball for All which has summer tournaments at various locations throughout the country. She has traveled to Maryland, Illinois and Arizona for competition.

Along with riding, Collins said she enjoys reading and walking and the company of her horse and two dogs.