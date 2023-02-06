Bland County Library is seeking interest from the public on a Dungeons & Dragons program.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the library for anyone interested.

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game where the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The Dungeon Master is the game's referee and storyteller.

Owen Cagle, program assistant at Bland County Public Library, will lead the meeting, and as a regular player of Dungeons & Dragons would be the Dungeon Master for this group.

Cagle said he plays regularly with friends. He expects interest from those who may have experience with the game and especially from young people.

Dungeons & Dragons provides an opportunity for players to develop social-emotional skills, build confidence and learn to express themselves.

Players can play alone or join a group. Cagle said the typical number for a group is six or seven players. If enough interest is shown, he can organize multiple groups.

All you really need to play Dungeons & Dragons is a book, a pencil and some dice, and you can even do it all on your phone if you want to. Games can be played in-person, over the internet or even via the mail.

A single session of Dungeons & Dragons can last anywhere between three hours to an entire day.

Dungeons and Dragons is somewhere in the middle of the spectrum for complexity among role-playing games, with rules simple enough to follow as a beginner, but with a very clear structure to work within. Players have room to get creative without feeling overwhelmed by infinite choices.