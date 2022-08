The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on private property in Bland County. The crash occurred at 11:28 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.

Charles A. Clark, 80, was operating a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush cutter along a steep hillside field. The ATV ended up overturning several times down the hillside. Clark died at the scene.

The Bland County Sheriff's Office and Bland Rescue responded to the scene, as well.