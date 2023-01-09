Bland resident discovers photographic talent

Andy Tweedy had always wanted to be a photographer but didn’t realize he had talent until he borrowed a couple cameras around Thanksgiving and began snapping pictures.

Some of the first few photos Tweedy took and posted on Facebook have earned him a growing number of fans.

“I always wanted to take pictures when I was growing up,” he said. “I play guitar more than anything. Cameras were really expensive so I never thought I’d have one.”

“Some friends and I went out on Thanksgiving and one handed me his camera and said to try it,” Tweedy said. “I didn’t know what to do and he said just take some pictures. I had to ask him how to look at the pictures on the camera. Then my girlfriend gave me one of hers, a Canon T6.”

Following those first shots, Tweedy ordered a Canon M50 Mark II and is getting another camera while also taking pictures with his cell phone.

Tweedy, who lives in the Grapefield community, said he enjoys going into the woods and taking pictures of whatever looks interesting. He found a broken piece of mirror and the picture he made of it leaning against a log reflecting the woods is an artistic shot leaving admirers wanting more.

A shot of the river under a covering of ice and a unique downed log are also favorites.

“I found that mirror on the side of the road,” Tweedy said. “People throw out junk there. I looked down and saw it and thought that might be useful for a picture. I just thought it would be unique to see the mirror with the woods showing in and around it.”

Tweedy said he likes to take pictures of things as they are without posing them.

“I just picture it in my head,” he said of how he sees the photo before he shoots the scene.

Tweedy said he fooled around some with Polaroid and Kodak cameras when he was young and could hardly wait for the film to be developed. Today’s digital cameras eliminate that waiting period.

“I enjoy watching movies where people are taking pictures,” he said. “I just got into it somehow. It feels like I’ve been doing it a long time. It just feels natural. I like to just go with the flow of it. I don’t like to set up a picture, like move stuff around. I want to show it like it is.”

Nature is his favorite subject.

“I enjoy being out in the woods,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get some deer. I try to get up early to see them. There’s a field where they come to eat.”

This is the environment he most enjoys.

“I grew up playing in the mountains since I was a kid and hunting. In the woods, my head’s cleared. It’s calming. It calms my nerves.”

He enjoys photographing anything that looks interesting to him while not even wondering if it would be interesting to anyone else.

“An old silo by the side of a barn, fences on local farms, sunsets, I just want to do what I like,” Tweedy said. “I’m doing it for the art. If people like it, fine. If not, I’ll just keep it.”

Doing a show is not something he’s thought of but he is thinking of starting a business of selling online. He calls his work A.T. Outdoor Photography and is working on a format.

His girlfriend Ann Desmond helps him.

“We go together taking pictures,’ Tweedy said. “She likes bird pictures. She’s gotten some good pictures. Birds, squirrels, something growing on the side of a tree.”

“We’re partners in life and photography,” Desmond said.

Together they have three dogs and three cats.

“They’re our babies,” she said.

Tweedy and Desmond are opening a PayPal account so people can order prints from them. Customers can go on Facebook and choose prints.

When he’s not indulging his new interest in photography, Tweedy enjoys playing guitar.

Playing since around age 12, Tweedy said he taught himself to play. He doesn’t read music, he said, but plays by ear.

“I guess I got it in my blood somewhere,” he said of music. “My family could all play something.”

Tweedy said he doesn’t play guitar in front of people, he just enjoys playing for himself.

Like his guitar, he enjoys taking pictures just for himself.

“It gives me hope,” Tweedy said of his photography. “It’s neat what you find. I’m just real with it. With what’s going on in the world, it just gives me hope.”