Maroons upset Bears in five sets

George Wythe got 39 digs from McKenzie Tate, 21 assists from Haley Faulkner, and 20 assists from Hannah Repass as the Maroons upset visiting Bland County 19-25, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 15-9 in Wytheville last Tuesday night. Maggie Minton also had 19 digs and 10 kills for the winners and Samara Sheffey added 15 digs. Faulkner also had six service aces.

The win was just the second one of the season for the Maroons in MED competition, upping their record to 2-9 MED and 7-17 overall. Bland County saw its record drop to 5-5, 12-5 with the loss.

Chloe Dillow had 26 assists, 21 digs, and eight kills for the Bears with McKenzie Tindall getting 34 digs. Ashlyn Clemons had 28 digs with Jayla Morgan and Bridgette Potter getting nine digs each. Tinley Worley finished with eight kills.

“This was a tough loss for us to swallow;” the Bears’ Hunter Romano stated. “We came in very confident and took the first set. But I have to give it to George Wythe. They came back in the second set, played hard, and went back-and-forth with us all night. We got a lot of balls in the air but just couldn’t finish off the point.”

In the third set, the Bears’ Tindall became the first volleyballer in program history to reach 1,000 in any offensive or defensive category. Needing 14 digs to reach the mark, Tindall finished the contest with 34 digs on the night, upping her career total to 1,020.

“Digs are the main priority of a defensive player,” Romano said. “When you have someone that can track the ball and keep it in play as much as she does is a really special thing. A lot of it is natural ability and she certainly has that.”