Lord’s Acre Sale planned

Visit the Bland County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the annual Lord’s Acre Sale.

This event is a community of churches and religious organizations selling homemade, homegrown, or handmade items to raise funds for missions, community projects or special church projects.

This year’s proceeds for Bastian Union Church will go toward repair of the church chimes which have been broken for a year or so. The church group will be selling pecans and cashews but will not have the popular rolls this year.

Gospel singing and fellowship are also a part of this event scheduled from around 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. Sales will begin after devotions.

Held annually on the first Saturday of October, the Lord's Acre Sale is a great day of shopping, fellowship, and tithing back to God. Whether you're looking for potatoes straight from the garden, freshly canned jams, or beautifully detailed quilts, you will find a wide variety of choices at this event.