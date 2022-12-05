BCHS principal leaving for law enforcement job

Bland County High School Principal Tyler Eastep announced last week that he would be leaving at the end of the year to take a position with the Bland County Sheriff’s Office.

Eastep, 32, said he studied criminal justice in college, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College.

Surrounded by law enforcement officials growing up, Eastep said it inspired him to seek it as a career. But he got sidelined by acting as a substitute coach and teacher.

“When I started with Coach Hart, I decided this was it,” Eastep said about his decision to go into education. He coached varsity football for six years and taught health and physical education for three years. Then he went into administration serving as principal at an alternative school in Wythe County before returning to Bland County to serve a year as an assistant principal and three years as principal at Bland County High School.

“It was a tough decision,” Eastep said about leaving the school. Praising the staff he said, “I wouldn’t have made it without them, coming in as a 29-year-old principal.”

As for the students, Eastep said, “The kids are why we do it.”

Sheriff Jason Ramsey said the department is looking forward to Eastep joining on Jan. 1.

“We’re very excited about him coming,” said Sheriff Ramsey. “We’ve known him all of our life. He’s always been a civic-minded person, and he’s always wanted to be a law enforcement officer even when he was teaching and coaching and everything else, he would talk to me about law enforcement. It’s something he’s always wanted to do. He said this is a dream he’s wanted to do.”

Ramsey said the department had an opening so Eastep decided to apply.

“He just decided now is the time or never, I suppose. We’re excited about him coming on board with his education and his experience with the school system and the county in general. I think he’s going to be a big asset to the county.”

The department is now fully staffed with 12 regular officers plus the chief and assistant chief.

With retirement of School Resource Officer Buck Dowdy at Bland County High School last week, a patrol officer, Joe Quisenberry, has gone into the position to see how he likes it. The department could rotate SRO’s at the school for a semester at a time for the experience.

“People don’t realize it, but the SRO’s have a big responsibility,” Ramsey said. “You’ve got assault, you’re dealing with drugs, you’re dealing with tobacco, a different set of laws when you’re dealing with juveniles but you’re still dealing with all the same issues.”

Eastep and Dowdy are friends so Eastep is being given Dowdy’s unit number, said Ramsey. “That means a lot to him too,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s department also offers DARE instruction in the schools.

Carmen Brewster started Monday with DARE instruction school to be a DARE officer. Ramsey said he and Lt. Randy Dillow have also been DARE instructors. So there will be three certified DARE officers.

Eastep said he is looking forward to serving the county as a law enforcement officer.

“I want to make sure I give it my best effort,” he said. “I want to make the community proud of what we’re trying to do at the sheriff’s department. I’m excited to get rolling. I’ve probably taught or coached some of the younger ones at the department. Now I’ll be the rookie.”

Bland County School Superintendent Laura Radford said she would comment about the principal’s position at the high school following the official announcement of Eastep’s plans to the school board on Thursday.