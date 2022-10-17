Northwood, Chilhowie football shut out; Blues best Canes

Holston hammers Panthers

Noah Tweed ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers, 34-0.

Holston (4-3, 1-1) took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break, with Tweed scoring three times in runs of 7, 12 and 50 yards.

Luke Greene, who finished 78 yards rushing, also scored on a 12-yard run. Merrick Kestner added a 7-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Holston finished with 369 yards on offense, including 292 on the ground and 77 through the air.

Northwood fell to 3-4 on the season, including 1-2 in the Hogoheegee District.

Holston 0 14 7 13 — 34

Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

H-Tweed 7 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 12 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 50 run (Hall kick)

H-Luke Grene 12 run (kick failed)

H-Kestner 7 run (Hall kick)

Rural Retreat tops Chilhowie 32-0

Gunner Hagerman ran for 108 yards on 20 carries and finished with four touchdowns to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Warriors.

Hagerman scored on runs of 10, 4 and 39 yards and also caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Caleb Roberts. Tucker Fontaine also caught a 38-yard pass from Roberts, who was 8-for-11 for 164 yards and two scores for the Indians.

Gatlin Hight added 99 yards on 29 carries for the Indians (3-3, 1-1).

Chilhowie (0-7, 0-3) managed just 49 yards and one first down in the game.

Chihowie 0 0 0 0 — 0

Rural Retreat 7 6 6 13 — 32

Scoring Summary

RR-Hagerman 10 run (Hight kick)

RR-Hagerman 13 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

RR-Fontaine 38 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

RR-Hagerman 4 run (Hight kick)

RR-Hagerman 39 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First downs: C 1; RR 19. Rush-yards: C 16-44; RR 56-213. Pass yards: C 5; RR 164. Comp-Att-Int: C 3-9-2; RR 8-11-0. Fumbles-lost: C 4-2; RR 3-2. Penalty-yards: C 2-15; RR 5-45. Punts-Avg. C 4-39.5; RR 1-23.0

Tornado topples Marion 34-13

Dylan Brown rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, while passing for 111 yards and two more scores as the Richlands Blue Tornado broke their losing skid in an emphatic way.

The Blues (2-6) snapped a six-game slide in winning for the first time since a season-opening triumph over Gate City. They trailed 7-6 at halftime on Friday, but owned the second half.

Brown had a hand in all five of his team’s touchdowns as he threw TD passes to Austin Wall and Tyler Cole, while scoring on jaunts to the end zone of 15, 20 and 3 yards.

Marion’s touchdowns came on an interception return by J.B. Carroll in the first quarter and a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Brody Taylor. The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-6) have dropped six staright.

Marion 7 0 0 6—13

Richlands 6 0 21 7—34

Scoring Summary

R – Wall 1 pass from Brown (kick failed)

M – Carroll INT return (Wolfe kick)

R – Brown 15 run (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 20 run (Bandy kick)

R – Cole 26 pass from Brown (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 3 run (Bandy kick)

M – Taylor 1 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: M 13, R 16; Rushes-Yards: M 40-154, R 34-220; Passing Yards: M 25, R 111; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 2-11-1, R 7-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: M 5-50, R 7-80; Punts-Average: M 4-38, R 1-45.