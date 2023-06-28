Outrage over the cutting of the assistant athletic director’s position in Bland County exploded on social media since Friday, with calls for the impeachment of school board members and ousting of the superintendent and other officials.

The issue apparently began when Kevin “Curly” Pauley was sent a letter from the board telling him his position of assistant athletic director for Bland County High School had been cut and he was offered a position as custodian at Bland County Elementary School.

A Facebook group was formed titled ‘Save Kevin “Curly” Pauley’s Job’ and hundreds of comments have been made.

According to comments, Pauley has served the Bland County High School athletics program for over three decades and in 2019 was given an award of appreciation by the school board and superintendent.

The Facebook page outlines the situation with Pauley’s job and other budget related issues and asks for support in demanding Pauley be reinstated.

Administrators who created the Facebook page are using false names for fear of retaliation.

“We are a small group from within the BCPS who are scared of reprisals if we out ourselves,” the administrator, who goes by “Carson Sanders” said. “This page was created to help save Kevin ‘Curly’ Pauley’s job.”

The administrators noted that Pauley has nothing to do with the Facebook page and this effort to get his job re-instated. Pauley was contacted by the newspaper but did not respond.

The administrators originally posted: “It has come to my attention that on 6/22/2023 that Kevin Pauley was told that he would be removed from the High School and transferred to the Elementary School. He will no longer be Assistant Athletic Director and will now be transferred to being a custodian. Curly has done so much for our schools and our community. Yet the Central Office repays him by taking away one of the things that he loves most. Bland County has had its divisions over the years, localities, schools attended, etc. but there are also times where we have united together. I am hoping this can be one of those times. Contact the Central Office and let them know that you stand with Curly. The contact info will be listed below but don’t just limit your calls to the Central Office. Both principals were aware of this change. If the Central Office won’t answer, call the High School and the Elementary School.”

At press time, the site had 867 members. Most have commented about knowing Pauley and the things he has done for students through the athletic department.

Jonathan Dunn wrote on the Facebook site: “Kevin ‘Curly’ Pauley has been the backbone of Bland County Athletics for over 30 years. I have firsthand seen how much passion and work ethic he has towards making sure the facilities are cleaned, uniforms are washed, and books are kept for the majority of our sports. But apparently it’s come to the point where someone doesn’t think he’s a valuable asset anymore. If that’s the case then I expect the New Athletic Director or the person who made this decision to make up for the duties that Curly has given this county for years. I respect what all coaches do for the athletes but Curly was the one who did the grunt work for you for years.”

Sarah Dutton wrote: “I graduated from Bland & both of my kids did as well. Both played sports & Curly was at every....single...one...of...the...games! Even Cross-Country meets. He did more for the school’s athletic programs than anyone that wasn’t coaching (and more than some who were). He always helped out where he could even if it was something that wasn’t part of the athletics program & everyone always knew that he would & took that for granted. Now they want to take that from him after what almost 30 years?”

Joey Martin wrote: “I graduated this past school year from BCHS and I can say myself that Kevin Pauley as everyone knows him as Curly has made mine and I’d say he’s made a majority of the kids at the school “high school years” enjoyable and memorable. He’s done so much for this school…and me playing sports I can say he’s the heart and soul of bland county athletics, if there wasn’t a game Curly was at cheering and laughing with everyone then it must’ve not been a Bland game.”

There is also a petition being circulated for people to sign demanding Pauley’s job in athletics be saved.

The petition states: “We, the citizens of Bland County, sign this petition in support of Kevin ‘Curly’ Pauley. For years, Curly has been an extraordinary supporting member of Bland County Schools in many aspects for the students and teachers. His compassion for helping others surpasses that of any other individual in our entire county. What has been done to him and his role in our school system has been a great injustice and a travesty. He has stood by our children through the years, now we are going to stand together in support of him. The board members are supposed to be an elected panel to represent the desires of the citizens, and this is not what we want! Curly deserves to be treated better than this. Offering him a janitorial job and removing his responsibility of being an Assistant Athletic Director was demeaning and to say the least a bullying tactic. You used him as a pawn to show your power and arrogance. We will not stand idly by and let this happen to a man who has sacrificed more than all of you put together! An immediate reversal of your decision is requested and expected. We demand Justice for Curly! Signed, Bland County Residents and Others Who Care”

Another petition being circulated is looking for impeachment of school board members Philip Buttery, District 1 Sharon; Dave Andrews, District 2 Seddon; Duane Bailey, District 3 Mechanicsburg; and J.P. Agee, District 4 Rocky Gap.

There is a form for each of the four board members that reads:

“We, the undersigned voting citizens of Bland County, hereby sign this petition to seek the removal of (name of board member) on the Bland County School Board for malfeasance of office. According to § 24.2-233, “Upon petition, a circuit court may remove from office any elected officer or officer who has been appointed to fill an elective office, residing within the jurisdiction of the court: 1. For neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties when that neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties has a material adverse effect upon the conduct of the office.” On multiple occasions, the Board of Education, as well committed violations of the rules set forth by the Virginia Board of Education as well as violation of the rules set forth by the ethics committee. We request that a full investigation is launched and each of the board members is permanently removed from their positions. The Virginia Board of Education will be receiving a list of violations which includes, but not limited to, the unfair treatment of current and former employees. According to the same statute, “The petition must be signed by a number of registered voters who reside within the jurisdiction of the officer equal to 10 percent of the total number of votes cast at the last election for the office that the officer holds.”, therefore (number) signatures are required for this filing. Sincerely, Bland County Registered Voters.”

According to the petitions, the numbers of signatures must be 41 for the Sharon District, 65 for the Seddon District, 37 for the Mechanicsburg District, and 65 for the Rocky Gap District.

Questions about the budget and Pauley’s position for 2023-24 and specific cuts have been addressed to the school board members with no response.

Superintendent Laura Radford asked for questions to be emailed to her and they were on Monday morning but she had not responded by publication deadline.