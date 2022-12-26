Bland County Afghans return

A 50x60 tapestry afghan that depicts scenes and a map of Bland County are once again available through the Bland County Historical Society. All of the scenic artwork was provided by Bland County artist Karla N. Turner. The map and locality listings were taken from items found in the society's archives. Featured inside the outline of the map are names of county towns and smaller localities, creeks, ridges and mountains, roadways, and the two tunnels. The Bland County Courthouse is featured near the center of the map. These afghans are 100% cotton machine washable costing $45 each. Contact a member of the society’s board of directors or call 276-613-4626 to make an appointment to purchase.