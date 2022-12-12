Former superintendent to serve as principal

A former Bland County school superintendent will fill in as principal at Bland County High School in Rocky Gap until a new principal is hired.

The resignation of BCHS Principal Tyler Eastep was accepted by the school board last Thursday and it was announced that Scott Meade will be serving as principal beginning in January.

Eastep announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the school system for a job with the Bland County Sheriff’s Office. He begins his new career on Jan. 1.

Meade retired as superintendent of Bland County Schools in June after serving more than six years at the top job. He came to Bland from Giles County, where he served as the assistant superintendent. When hired by Bland he had 28 years of experience in education, including middle school science and health teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Superintendent Laura Radford said that Eastep will be available through the end of the year as Meade steps in after the holiday break. The search began immediately for a new high school principal.

The board wished Eastep and other school employees retiring or leaving at the end of this year the best of luck and offered much appreciation for their service.

The board offered praise for all school employees and especially cafeteria workers at the elementary and high schools.

“They are the unsung heroes of the lunch line,” said chairman Phillip Buttery of the cafeteria workers.

The student representatives to the board had some suggestions about improving efficiency in the high school cafeteria which the board will examine. (See accompanying story.)

Buttery added his praise for Radford saying she is doing a great job as superintendent. Part of the board’s responsibility, he said, is hiring a superintendent as well as providing an annual evaluation of that person’s service. The board is discussing a process for this evaluation and tabled further discussion until January.

The board’s annual organizational meeting will be held on Jan. 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. The board will select its chairman and vice chairman and set regular meeting dates. Currently the board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.

Also at the meeting, Radford said she is awaiting further information from Bluefield University about a grant to enhance teacher apprentices from the university in the county schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced Nov. 28 that the Virginia Department of Education is awarding $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions.

The grant recipients include Bluefield University provided with $14,000, partnering with Bland, Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Region 7.

According to information from VDOE, programs will allow divisions to hire classroom aides, paraprofessionals, substitutes and other unlicensed school employees as teacher apprentices and provide a mentored pathway for them to complete the coursework required to become fully licensed teachers.

“The Apprenticeship Planning Grants build on existing residency programs and local grow-your-own recruitment programs as a means of expanding the teacher pipeline,” Balow said. “The grants and the partnerships are also aligned with the objectives of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s September executive directive on addressing teacher shortages in the commonwealth’s public schools.”

In November 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor approved K-12 teaching as an “apprenticeable” occupation, qualifying teacher apprentice programs for funding through several federal workforce-development grants administered by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. VDOE expects to complete the registration process with VDOLI by the end of the year.

VDOE was to provide technical assistance to planning grant recipients beginning in December.

VDOE will announce another round of grants early next year to support training for mentors, the hiring of new apprentices and tuition assistance. Priority will be given to partnerships that received a planning grant in 2022.

In other business at the school board meeting, plans are proceeding to acquire generators for the schools to help protect food items in the event of a power outage. There is about $25,000 worth of food frozen and refrigerated at each school that could be lost in the event of an extended power outage.

A parent spoke at the board meeting concerning an incident at the high school where her son was supposedly placed on a “hit list.” She said she was not informed about a police presence at the school regarding the incident and is extremely concerned about school policies relating to such incidents.

Radford said the school system takes any reports of bullying or intimidation seriously and investigates, taking any needed action.

Buttery added that the safety of students and staff at the schools is taken seriously and whatever action necessary is taken to ensure the safety of all while at school as well as traveling to and from school.

Buttery asked for public trust in the school system and for any parents with concerns to call their children’s school.