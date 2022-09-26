Farming is theme for 2024 calendar

Farming is a long-time tradition in Bland County with family roots running deep.

From FFA to hay bales, cows to peacocks, the history goes back generations.

To celebrate this past and present the Bland County Historical Society has decided that the upcoming calendar contest for 2024 will be an agricultural theme.

Everywhere you look there is something farm-related, whether it is corn fields stretching across the hills in Ceres or a tractor driving down Main Street.

The 2023 Gift Shop display will also be about all things farming in Bland County. Do you have milk jars from your family's dairy farm? Overalls worn by your great grandfather? Old milk churn? The society is looking for anything farm-related to borrow for a year, or even a month, and display in the shop.

Please contact the Historical Society to loan your Bland County farm memorabilia for 2023. Items will be displayed in the gift shop for a year or as long as you loan them. The item(s) can be anything farm-related, past or present. Examples include clothing, tools, pictures, journals, equipment, etc.

Any pictures related to Bland County Agriculture, new or old, color or black & white, can include animals, people, landscapes, buildings, etc. Limit 5 entries per person. No copyright images or past winning pictures accepted.

Please include description of the picture and persons included, location, and date taken.

Pictures must be submitted by June 30, 2023. Email to: info@blandcountyhistsoc.org.

All submissions become the property of Bland County Historical Society.

For more information, call 276-688-0088 or 276-613-4626.