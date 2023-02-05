School system leaders were beginning to breathe easier Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County’s superintendent, acknowledged late that afternoon that a conversation about a state funding error would have been vastly different just 24 hours earlier.

School officials received the news of the Virginia Department of Education’s spreadsheet error last Friday via email. The mistake granted systems more Basic Aid money than had actually been allocated — $201 million statewide over two fiscal years.

Basic Aid money is typically used for general instruction, support services, transportation, and some fringe costs, including health care.

For Smyth County, Carter said, the error would have amounted to $261,595 for fiscal year 2023 and $646,000 for 2024.

Knowing the damage such a loss could do, Carter reached out to Southwest Virginia’s state legislators Monday morning, detailing the reality of such a budget change.

Carter lauded the legislators for their response. He said they met with the state’s Secretary of Education, Aimee Rogstad Guidera, as well as House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight.

Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also sent a letter to Knight and Janet Howell and George Barker, the co-chairs of the Senate Finance Committee, asking them to ensure that school systems aren’t penalized for the state’s error. He noted that Virginia’s revenues are outperforming projections.

“I am confident that when you consider the continued outperformance of the Commonwealth’s collections, the most up to date K-12 funding resource projections, and sales tax projections, as well as other surpluses, this resource gap can be filled,” Youngkin said in the letter.

On the House floor Wednesday, Knight expressed confidence that the error could be made right, saying, “No school division will have to reduce expenditures in the current fiscal year. Let me repeat, there will be no cuts this year.”

Knight confirmed that to the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Michael Martz, saying, “No school system is going to suffer anything. No student is going to suffer anything. Everyone is going to be made whole.”

Dr. Wesley Poole, Wythe County’s superintendent, joined Carter in expressing gratitude for the apparent fix.

If the error is allowed to stand, Poole said, the cost to Wythe County would be substantial with a loss of $214,000 this year and $529,000 next year.

On Wednesday, Carter concluded, “Today, everything seems optimistic.”

Youngkin also addressed the reality of error in his letter to the legislative budget leaders, saying, “I am working with the Department of Education to ensure this mistake will not happen again.”

Bland County Superintendent Laura Radford did not respond to a request for information about the error’s potential impact to that community’s schools.