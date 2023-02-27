Keith Gore has survived trauma in his life and wants to help other suffering men.

The Bland resident has published a book entitled “Let’s Take a Walk: Daily Devotions for Men Whose Spirits Have Been Wounded.” It’s a 92- day devotional encouraging men who have been broken.

“My book is a devotional for wounded and broken men,” Gore said. “Good men who have lost their way and in need of a shoulder to lean on or a word of encouragement. Contrary to what men have been taught, we do cry, just not in public. It’s time we realize God’s love for us is unconditional. You will get back up. God sent a stranger named Patrick Williams to walk a journey with me. He will send someone to you as well.”

Gore said he grew up poor and without the stability of having parents. His childhood was shattered by abandonment, neglect, and both physical and emotional abuse. He said he buried these things deep inside his subconscious until a heart attack in 2014 left him dealing with his own brokenness. He has shared his story with many individuals, churches and men’s groups.

“It’s not easy for men to open up. We are supposed to be strong,” Gore said. “But the truth is, men do cry, just not in public. I have sung at over 300 funerals in my life. One time I cried in public. My youth choir had to finish the song. However, I have cried many times in the car after leaving the service.”

Gore said men don’t talk and he didn’t either until the heart attack woke him up to what he was holding back. That and a cancer diagnosis four years later he said made him feel that God was pushing him to reach out to men who were broken and hurting. Holding back feelings about trauma, he said, can lead to anger and illness.

“Imagine that you are so bound inside and you’re so angry. So once you saw that anger as maybe a knot that simply needs to be unraveled. And sometimes knots are pulled so tight that it takes a while to unravel that knot. This helped me on many occasions when I thought about that symbolically. Well maybe it’s not so much anger. Maybe I just need to unravel this. And it will take a little while.”

Gore said he never felt the need to harm anyone else despite the damage that had been done to him.

"If someone understood what a lot of people are going through, and we weren't so judgmental, and we weren't so callous about what people go through, maybe our lives would be a little more in balance," he said. "Maybe the meaning of this whole thing that we live on this earth in some type of existence would find some type of real purpose if we realize that life is not just about ourselves. It's about other people around us. It's about this whole universe. Like what can I leave? What can I give back? What can I do?"

Gore said God sent him someone that he didn’t particularly like, who didn’t seem to have any compassion, but after talking with him learned that the man said he had prayed that God would send him someone to help him. They both said that neither would have picked the other for such a task and yet it worked out for them both.

Gore said his book is about encouraging men not about offering advice.

“People aren’t really looking for advice,” he said. “I mean guys are just looking for shoulders, they’re looking for people just to care, people to validate them. I really don’t think it’s about advice they look for. I think it’s just validation of the other person and telling them that whatever’s happened to them, it’s happened to a lot of others besides us.”

Gore said he likes things that are encouraging, like scripture and writings from other people. He said he reads a lot and gets ideas from what they talk about and uses his own words along with short examples of things that have happened in his own life. His personal trauma is not in this book but will be in another book he has written but not yet published. That story, he said, inspired this book.

“This is just a book I felt led to write to encourage some people,” he said. “A lot of five o’clock mornings I’d get up and would write, pray, write. I work with a lot of guys who are broken and who have had problems in life so I wrote a book and I hope to get it in the hands of people who need it; hopefully those guys who really don’t have a voice.”

“I want to thank everyone who helped me with this. God places people in our lives who won’t give up on us. There have been people who believed in me when I didn’t have the courage to believe in myself.”

“God’s blessings to you today. Believe in yourself and the good that God has placed inside you.”

Gore and his wife Pam have two sons and seven grandsons. He is retired from GIV and now works in real estate.

The 202-page paperback is available to purchase from Xulon Press, Christian self-publishing company.