Bland football team punts rest of the season

Bland County High School announced Wednesday it was canceling the rest of its football season.

Bland County athletic director Kirby Mustard said in a phone interview that the 0-2 team was down to fewer than 14 players.

“Not what we wanted but sadly our only choice we were left with,” she said. “We just couldn’t safely field a team.”

The team began preseason practice with 23 players. Bland County opened the season with a loss to Craig County.

Bland County had to cancel its Sept. 3 game with Narrows because it was down to 13 healthy players. Mustard had said in a Sept. 1 interview that the team had four players sidelined with injuries, one player out with strep throat and others out with COVID-19. Another player left the team.

The team returned to action last week, losing to Rye Cove.

Mustard said 17-18 players saw action against Rye Cove. But she said more players left the team after that game, while a few others are injured.