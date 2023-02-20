Bland County officials welcomed Myofunctional Therapy of Southwest Virginia, LLC to the business community on Feb. 13.

Stephen Kelley, supervisor for the Seddon District, welcomed owner Stina Wilburn and her new business by stating, “It is fantastic to see an entrepreneur from Bland County open a business. We encourage everyone to support Mrs. Wilburn and her business, Myofunctional Therapy of Southwest Virginia, LLC to see if they have a service that can meet your needs.”

Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy (OMT) is a highly effective, non-invasive therapy that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of functional, structural and muscular issues of the mouth, face, and neck. Collaborative relationships and referrals with other allied professionals such as dentists, orthodontist, ENTs, sleep study specialists, primary care physicians, pediatricians and speech pathologists provide the patients with a multidisciplinary approach.

Conditions frequently associated with Orofacial Myofunctional Disorders (OMDs) are gum disease, dental issues, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJD), eating disorders, digestive issues, stress, diabetes, fibromyalgia, chronic headaches, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, tongue tie, tongue thrust, oral habits and tinnitus.

OMDs in children affect how the face, jaws, teeth and airway develop. Early diagnosis and correction of OMDs can improve a child’s development and reduce many unwanted complications later in life.

“Bland County has a strong business community, and we welcome Myofunctional Therapy of Southwest Virginia, LLC and wish them much success,” said David Dillow, chair of the Bland County Economic Development Authority (EDA). “Small businesses and entrepreneurships provide a strong foundation to any business community, and we are pleased to be able to support businesses with events such as today.”

Additional information about the services provided by Myofunctional Therapy of Southwest Virginia, LLC can be obtained from their Facebook page or website at myofunctionaltherapyofswva.com. You may also reach them at (276) 200-7203 or by email at mtswva@gmail.com.