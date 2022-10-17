Bland County rebounds from the George Wythe game by downing Blue Devils

After the loss to George Wythe, Bland County found itself facing a must win situation. Playing their third straight five-set game, the Bears needed a big rally during the pivotal fifth set to score a 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 18-16 win over visiting Grayson County last Thursday at BCHS.

“I was very proud of how we fought tonight,” the Bears’ Hunter Romano said. “We kept being aggressive, fought hard, and it payed off.”

McKenzie Tindall came up with 15 digs, seven kills, and a pair of blocks. Chloe Dillow had a double-double of 27 assists and 19 digs with Ashlyn Clemons finishing with 27 digs and Sierra Trail 12 kills. Brooke Taylor had five kills and Jayla Morgan nine digs.

“The highlight of the night was the play of Trail and Taylor,” Romano stated. “Grayson County has some good middle hitters and that can be intimidating to be matched up with them. Taylor was all over the net with a lot of block touches and in the final two sets, Trail came alive and ended with 12 kills, a new career high for her.”