Full-scale prison escape exercise slated for Bland, Giles counties on Dec. 15

Bland Correctional Center, Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police will conduct a joint, full-scale emergency exercise for escape on Thursday, December 15.

The exercise will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the counties of both Bland and Giles.

Residents may see increased law enforcement and public safety presence in these areas including activity involving the Virginia Department of Corrections K-9 Unit.

The exercise will include two traffic checkpoints.

Be advised this is only an exercise and not an actual incident. There is nothing to be concerned about. This is a training exercise only.