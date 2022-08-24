Bland County Fair to start on Aug. 25

Bland County Fair will welcome visitors starting tomorrow for a three-day event featuring games and competitions, indoor exhibits, music, animal shows, a rodeo and more.

The fair opens with a parade on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. with lineup starting at 5:30 p.m. at Bland County Elementary School.

Events on Thursday continue with an opening ceremony and the national anthem at 6:50 p.m. featuring the Bland County Marching Band and the American Legion, a dog show at 7:30 p.m. and music from Steele Cookin’ Band at 7:30 p.m. under the pavilion. Announcement of parade winners will follow opening ceremonies.

There will be food, games, a dunking booth, Rainbow Creations inflatables and trackless train from 6-9 p.m., ax throwing from 6:30-9 p.m. and a scavenger hunt following the opening ceremony. Meet at the end of the ring near the 4-H building to get a list of items for the scavenger hunt and return at 8 p.m. with items for the winner to be determined.

All proceeds from the dunking booth will go to Jerry Scott for his support of Bland County sports.

Also on Thursday, entry into the exhibit building for viewing will be in the evening. Hay bales for the decorating contest must be completed by 4 p.m.

Indoor exhibits are accepted from 8:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, and from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Rummy Tournament will be held on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the food building for the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Contact J.D. Atwell on Facebook for information.

There is free admission to the fair on Thursday. On Friday, Aug. 26, admission is $7 for ages 8-74 starting at 5 p.m. Admission for Saturday, Aug. 27 is $7 for ages 8-74 from 2-6 p.m. and $10 at 6 p.m.

Events on Friday begin at 6 p.m. with food, games, inflatables, dunking booth and trackless train until 9 p.m. Axe throwing begins at 6:30 p.m. An antique tractor pull sponsored by Mountain Empire Tractor Club is scheduled at 7 p.m., gospel singing at 6:30 p.m. and family fun and farm games begin at 7 p.m. in the ring.

Saturday at the fair begins early with a 5K at 8 a.m.

The 2nd Annual Glenda Scott 5K is a Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk. Registration on race day is $25 for the 5K beginning at 7 a.m. Race starts and ends at the Bland County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Street. One Mile Walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult or teenager. The accompanying adult will receive a T-shirt if a $10 registration fee is paid.

There will be trophies for 1st and 2nd place male and female runners, medals for 3rd place and medals to all children. There are also cash prizes for the 5K: $50 for 1st place male and female, $30 for 2nd place male and female, $20 for 3rd place male and female. Awards are to be presented at 10 a.m.

Saturday also includes a livestock show featuring dairy and beef cattle, sheep and goats at 10:30 a.m., food beginning at 11 a.m. and cornhole tournament at noon with a $5 entry fee. Prize money depends on the number of participants.

Events continue with Painting with Debi from 1-3 p.m. at the food building. Pre-registration is required. A lip sync contest and axe throwing begin at 4 p.m.

Games, dunking booth, inflatables and trackless train will be available from 2-10 p.m.

Music from James Stiltner and Keenas McIntosh is scheduled at 6 p.m. and from the Glen Shelton Band at 7:30 p.m.

The Buckin’ in Bland rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. with bull riding, barrel racing and kid’s activities. Entry fee is $10.

Fair food vendors include: 4H, Shan's Concessions, Gilly's Shaved Ice all three days plus Buckhorn Mt. Foods on Friday and Saturday and Jack’s BBQ for Bears running teams and Back Home Catering on Saturday.

Churches and organizations are invited to set up booths for fundraising, but no bingo can be held without a license.

For more information and registration forms, see Facebook posting for Bland County Fair Inc. or the website at blandcountyfair.com.