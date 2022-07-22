Bland school supply drive underway

Throughout the rest of July and into August, Pack the Bus school supply drives will be set up throughout Bland County, culminating in a free community event where the supplies will be distributed.

Sponsored by the Bland Ministry Center, the annual event typically serves close to 200 students. But local church leaders were inspired by the way the community and local businesses came together in the fall of 2020 to provide classroom supplies for every Bland County student, so this year, they want to do it again.

The Bland County Ministerial Association is hosting a Back to School Blessing on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. During the event, churches will provide food, activities and fellowship. In lieu of the regular school supply distribution, the ministry center will co-host the event and distribute grade-level appropriate supplies to each student present, pre-K through 12th grade.

Anyone wishing to get involved can host a supply drive or help the ministry center Pack the Bus at these locations:

July 22-24 – Rocky Gap United Methodist Church

July 25-27 – Bastian Union Church

July 28-31 – Mechanicsburg Christian Church

Aug. 1-3 – Dollar General

You can also purchase supplies from the ministry center’s Amazon Wish List, make a financial contribution, or volunteer to set up or tear down on the day of the event.

“We are so excited to hang out with our favorite Bland County Bears and show them encouragement as they head back to school this fall,” said DeeDee Hoosier, ministry center director.

Program Director Susan Keene agreed.

“We're excited to make sure all Bland County students have the tools they need as they had back to school this fall,” she said. “We will be holding Pack the Bus pop-ups around the county as well as asking local churches, civic organizations, and businesses to donate so that we can purchase supplies. We encourage families to come out on Aug. 13 for worship, fellowship, food, activities, and school supplies. Students can check in and get a supply checklist based on their grade level.”

The 2022-23 school year in Bland County begins Thursday, Aug. 18.

