St. Jude benefit rodeo rides into town this weekend

It’s going to be a buckin’ good time at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center this weekend when the Rodeo Extravaganza for St. Jude in Honor of Reed Lawson comes to town for the fourth year in a row.

Events kick off Friday with the Eddie Wagoner Memorial Ranch Rodeo. On Saturday, there is team roping, and bulls and barrels. Sunday, it’s barrel racing.

Over the past three years, the rodeo has raised $145,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where organizer Allison Lawson’s, daughter, Reed, was treated in 2019.

“It has grown over the past four years in the number of contestants, the number of sponsors and helpers,” Lawson said. “Everything about it has grown.”

Lawson said attendance is expected to be between 3,000 and 5,000 people with close to 500 contestants from Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Sponsors are located from as far away as Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

In addition, there will be food vendors and other vendors selling western and agriculture themed items.

“It’s a pretty good variety,” Lawson said. “It’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

Lawson said the annual rodeo has grown beyond her expectations

“I never imagined,” she said. “We could only hope it got to half the size it is, and it’s just turned into a wonderful event.”

The mother of three said that as soon as this weekend’s rodeo ends, she will start preparing for next year’s event.

The idea for the rodeo came to Lawson after her daughter, Reed, now 7, received treatment at St. Jude’s for a chest tumor in early 2019. In January of that year, doctors found the tumor. Until then, she had experienced no noticeable symptoms. That month, Reed took a cold she wasn’t able to shake and ended up with pneumonia. When doctors performed an x-ray on her chest looking for the pneumonia in her lungs, they also discovered the four-by-four-inch tumor.

Reed was immediately sent to St. Jude’s for treatment. There, Lawson said Reed received excellent care, as did her family.

Traditional therapies would not work on Reed’s tumor, so the child had to undergo two surgeries to remove it. Doctors were able to remove 90 percent of the tumor. Removing the remaining 10 percent would be risky, the doctors told Lawson, and so long as it didn’t grow, it would not affect her well-being.

Reed now checks in with her doctors regularly to keep an eye on what remains of her tumor. So far, no growth has been detected.

As Reed recovered from the surgery, her family’s Chilhowie community wanted to hold a benefit for the child, but the family decided the money would be put to better use at St. Jude’s. So, the family decided to pay it forward with the rodeo benefit. Lawson grew up barrel racing and has passed her love for it on to her daughters, Ryleigh, 8; Reed, 7; and Remi, 4.

The first year, the family raised $30,000, which was $5,000 more than the $25,000 goal. The amount raised has increased each year. This year, Lawson is aiming for $55,000 or more, putting it over the $200,000 mark in four years.

“St. Jude’s is a wonderful place,” Lawson said in 2019. “You really don’t understand what they’re capable of until you have to experience it. Absolutely everything about them is amazing.”

For information on the rodeo, visit the Rodeo Extravaganza for St. Jude in Honor of Reed Lawson page on Facebook.

