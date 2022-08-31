Johnson's art takes top honor

A local artist recently took home the top prize in the Virginia Highlands Festival Juried Fine Art Show. Ken Johnson’s painting, “The Farmer and the Balloon,” was named Best in Show. The oil painting, in Johnson’s signature early Americana style, depicts a stars-and-stripes hot air balloon with three passengers inside narrowly missing a barn while children, animals and a farmer watch.

“This to me is a milestone that I would only hope for,” Johnson posted online after the show. “I must say with all my heart, thank you, Jesus. God’s been good to me.”

Appropriate words from the retired minister who gives God credit for his talent and for leading him to his passion for painting. That was a half-century ago when Johnson, 75, was in his early 20s, a young man with low self-esteem and too concerned about what others thought about him.

“I looked to see what was acceptable in the sight of other people,” he said “I depended on other people to tell me what had value in my life.”

Johnson also belonged to a church that challenged members to grow in the ministry.

“And you were expected to grow in character, too,” he said.

Johnson smoked cigarettes.

“Kool’s; I’ll never forget it,” he said, adding that the church discouraged smoking and wanted him to be more of a Christian.

“I wanted to do something different; I wanted to be different,” he said. “The Lord spoke to my heart and told me to take these (cigarettes) and put something else in my hands.”

Soon, the Lord put a paint brush in his hands; and Johnson began to look for acceptance in God’s eyes.

First, Johnson met local painter Pat Thompson.

“She invited me to her house and had oil paints and water colors,” he said, adding that Thompson encouraged him, taught him and trusted him in her home.

Soon, the time came when Thompson told him she had taught him as much as she could, and steered him to the library at Wytheville Community College, where he stumbled across an art book, “As I Remember,” by Eric Sloane.

“I saw stuff I could not believe, and it all made sense,” Johnson said.

Sloane was a prolific landscape painter, illustrator and author who died in 1985. One look at Sloane’s paintings of barns, old buildings and stores and you can see his influence in Johnson’s work. Johnson so admired Sloane’s work that he drove his 1972 white GTO with a big, blue stripe 16 hours to the Cornwall Bridge area of Connecticut to see the area in which Sloane lived. When he arrived, Johnson stopped in a small store and asked the shopkeeper if she knew where the artist lived.

She picked up the phone, dialed a number and told Sloane someone in the store wanted to find him.

“Send him on up here,” the artist said.

“We sat down and he showed me his art and his collections. We ate marmalade and toast. I came back and started painting,” Johnson said. That was in 1974. He painted for several years, then put his paint brushes down while he worked and ministered. Johnson is retired from Acument Global Technologies. He also has retired after serving 27 years as pastor of Integrity World Outreach, formerly Morning Star Outreach.

Several years ago, Johnson picked up his brushes again.

Johnson’s paintings are rich in detail, right down to the lines of siding on a building or pieces of gravel on a dirt road. The artist is humble about his talent, saying that his artwork more about shadows and reflections of darkness and surrounding light than it is details.

“You want to trick the mind, trick the eye,” he said. “You should be able to look at my paintings and see what time of day it is. People can relate to a certain time of day.”

In his backyard studio that he calls “The Upper Room,” Johnson paints from photos that he projects and also enlarges so he can see the detail. When he selects a subject, he learns its history, whether it be a building, a road, a bridge or mountain.

In his work, Johnson focuses on capturing the history of Southwest Virginia. He often combines images in photos and adds people and humans to his canvas. He said he “scratches” the canvas a lot to create his paintings.

As for how much he charges, Johnson has wrestled with that question. When he learned that many artists and dealers charge by the square inch of canvas, he decided to charge $1.97 a square inch.

The Virginia Highlands award is not his first. In 2004, he was commissioned to create an ornament to be placed on the Capitol Holiday Tree representing the Wytheville area. He selected the Wytheville water tower as his subject. In 2010, his painting, “It’s a Beautiful Day,” won the AARP National Calendar Contest with a whopping 60 percent of the 90,000 votes.

As part of his outreach, he often paints and frames his work for charity projects like The Wytheville Training School and Buena Vista Colored School in Buena Vista. He and his wife, Phyllis, and their son, Jamaa, once owned and operated The Reapinghook Gallery and Frame shop in downtown Wytheville. He still owns materials from the store and creates his own frames in The Upper Room.

