Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum held its sixth annual Easter Egg Hunt for children and adults on April 8.

It was a cloudy, chilly day that attracted 107 children and 56 adults to hunt for 8,000 colorful plastic eggs in and around the village.

Each egg contained a treat and there were bigger yellow eggs for prizes and one golden egg for each group to win a special prize. Those who found the yellow and golden eggs gathered at the museum after the hunt to claim their prizes.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to greet visitors.

Staff members start planning this event in February. They purchase the prizes with donations made to the egg hunt. Thanks to the generous donations, said staff, there were more prizes than ever this year.

Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum at 6394 N. Scenic Hwy. in Bastian is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Sunday. There are guided tours available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hours will be extended from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For more information, check the Facebook page or call 276-688-3438.