Brock Hughes Medical Center has new look

Nine years ago, the Brock Hughes Medical Center was given the building at 450 W. Monroe St. in Wytheville, where the center is now located. Unfortunately, the roof was in dire need of replacement and the parking lot needed to be repaved and striped.

The previous roof was flat and collected standing water rather than directing it to downspouts. As a result, there was damage to the roof and constant leakage through the ceiling beams.

The result was damage to the roof surface and constant leakage through the ceiling beams and down the interior walls and out from ceiling tiles in the clinic. The parking lot had been partially paved prior to 2013 (the exact date is unknown). It was crumbling, deteriorated at the edges and seams, and riddled with dangerous potholes. The handicap accessible sidewalk had major cracks.

Now, thanks to “Project Raise the Roof,” the center’s roof and parking lot have been repaired and improved.

“This project was a matter of safety, not just beautification, however the end result is a stupendous transformation”, said Executive Director Stacey Linkous. “Now it looks like a medical facility, the exterior matches the quality services on the interior.”

Brock Hughes Medical Center would like to thank multiple foundations, including the Wythe-Bland Foundation, and numerous community organizations and donors who helped make “Project Raise the Roof” successful. In addition, we would like to thank Umberger Contractors, AllState Paving, and Hedrick’s Excavation, LLC.

Project Raise the Roof Accomplishments:

• New hip roof, with guttering

• Covered front and side entrances

• Shutters and street numbers

• Handicap accessible doors

• New handicap accessible sidewalk

• New paved parking lot, with striping

• New landscaping

• New interior paint and ceiling tiles (damage from the previous roof leaking)

BHMC also launched a new website the end of September: https://www.brockhughes.org/,

which showcases Brock Hughes Medical Center’s presence in the community since 1995, as well as “Project Raise the Roof.” BHMC began as a “free clinic”, housed at the Wythe County health department and entirely staffed by volunteers, who donated their time after hours.

Today, BHMC employs full and part-time staff, own the building, and are considered a hybrid/expanded clinic. What does that mean? BHMC provides primary healthcare services to patients of all ages who are without health insurance, have Medicaid, or Medicare (some commercial insurance accepted). Partners like the Wythe-Bland Foundation, Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, Virginia Health Care Foundation, RX Partnership as well as many local private donors, churches, and other organizations have made it possible for BHMC to continue to meet its mission of providing low-cost, high quality, compassionate health care to the underserved of Wythe and Bland counties. No longer known as “just the free clinic”, Brock Hughes Medical Center is now positioned to continue to grow and expand services for the citizens of Wythe and Bland Counties for another 25 years and beyond.

The clinic is open Monday-Thursday 8a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. BHMC is currently accepting new patients. To connect with the clinic, call Executive Director Stacey Linkous at 276-223-0558 ext. 6.