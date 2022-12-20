Historical Society has new webstore

After three long years of waiting, History of Bland County books are now back in stock at the Bland County Historical Society and available through the brand new webstore.

The books are available for $35 each (plus shipping). Go online to https://bcohistoricalsociety.bigcartel.com or to pick up a book in person, call 276-613-4626 to make an appointment.

The book, published by the Bland County Centennial Corporation, was reprinted in 1992 and features 458 pages of Bland County history, including many photographs, and has an index.

This book not only includes the birth and formation of Bland County but also the history of Southwest Virginia during early exploration and pioneer times. Many early families and doctors are featured in these pages, along with schools, churches and agricultural history.

“To celebrate the amazing year the Bland County Historical Society has had, we would like to offer a little incentive to our community,” said Eisle Havens, vice-president. “To participate, answer the following three questions by leaving a comment on our new webstore by following the contact link. The first person to answer all three questions correctly wins a free gift from the Bland County Historical Society.”

1 What community was first known as “Bear Garden?”

2 Who sacrificed their leg to save a tree?

3 How do you tame a cat?

All of the answers can be found in the History of Bland County book. Good luck in your research!