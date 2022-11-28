Truist Bank closing Bland branch

Truist Bank has announced the planned closure of its Bland branch in March 2023.

According to Kendra Pritts, branch leader for Wythe and Bland, the closing is set for March 28 but customers will still have access to the bank locally and all four employees are guaranteed a position with another branch.

Area branches of Truist Bank include Wytheville, Bluefield, Pearisburg, Pulaski, Chilhowie and Saltville.

Pritts said that the bank is consolidating its Bland branch into the Wytheville branch.

All accounts and loans will remain the same, Pritts said, and as a resident of Bland she said she plans to be available to Bland County residents who might find it difficult to travel outside the county.

“We want to make the transition go as smoothly as possible,” Pritts said. “I will do everything I can to help people. It’s hard to get out to the bank sometimes.”

Pritts said she has done home visits for bank customers and will do that if necessary.

“We’re not going to abandon them,” she said of the bank’s customers. “We will still have people there.”

Neither will the bank abandon its employees, Pritts said.

“I’m not sure where everyone will go, but we will make it as easy as possible on everyone,” she said. Depending on where the employee lives in the county, and staff position availability, the Bland employees could be placed at the branch nearest their home.

The employees have been with the Bland branch for a long time, Pritts said, and she wants customers to know they will still have access to their favorite staff members.

Pritts said she is not sure what will happen to the bank building in Bland or whether the bank will retain an ATM in the county.

Truist has now closed multiple locations, including two in Wytheville, one in Rural Retreat and one in Atkins. One in Wytheville became a First Sentinel Bank branch, the one in Atkins became a Head Start and the one in Rural Retreat became a pharmacy.