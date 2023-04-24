Outgoing County Administrator Eric Workman was recognized by the Bland County Board of Supervisors at the March 28 meeting.

Workman was stepping down from the daily operation that evening until his official retirement date of April 30 and newly hired County Administrator Cameron Burton would be taking over.

Burton was named by the supervisors as assistant county administrator in March until Workman’s retirement and she would take on the position of county administrator on May 1.

Supervisors expressed praise for Workman’s 12 years on the job and said he would be missed. They welcomed Burton to the position.

Workman was presented a framed resolution and a flag that has flown over the courthouse.

The board also recognized members of Bland County Social Services for Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in April.

A proclamation read in part: “The designation of April 2023 as National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month is an effort to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect and to encourage communities throughout our state to create partnerships among social service agencies, schools, religious organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the business community, and to become involved in supporting parents in raising their children in a safe and nurturing environment.”

The proclamation noted the reasons behind child abuse and neglect can include social problems such as family dysfunction, mental health issues, substance abuse, inadequate parenting skills, teen pregnancy, homelessness, family violence, crime and poverty.

Accepting the proclamation were Sara King, Catherine Harless and Heather Looney from Bland County Department of Social Services.

Alison N. Pollard, executive director of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce, recognized Susan Greever, director of the Bland County Medical Clinic, with the chamber’s Community Service/Impact Award for 2022 for the clinic.

Pollard noted that “the award honors an individual or business of Wythe or Bland counties that has made a significant, positive impact to the quality of life and is active in community organizations. The recipient expends time and talent to help make our community a better place in which to live, work and play.”

In other business, no one spoke at a public hearing on increasing the income and net worth limits for Bland County individual taxes. The board approved a suggestion from the commissioner of revenue is to increase the income limit from $25,000 to $30,000, and the net worth limit from $75,000 to $80,000, effective immediately. The last increase was in 2009.

Approval was given by the board for the following: $5,000 for the Bland County Fair Association; $5,000 from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Seized Fund to Fund 135 for Commonwealth Attorney office operations; county administrator signatory authorization for Cameron Burton.