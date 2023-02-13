Patrons of Bland County Public Library now have access to two privacy pods.

The privacy pods, also called focus rooms, offer patrons an even quieter spot to do their work. The pods are one-person booths designed to dampen the sound of conversations for a quiet, more productive work environment and provide private space for a phone call or video chat such as telehealth medicine, job interviews, podcasting and virtual meetings.

Library Director Cameron Burton said the pods – the new one about twice the size of the first one – are very convenient for patrons who can just move over from the public computers if they want privacy or to make a phone call.

“This is our newest edition,” Burton said of the pod that became available in January, “and it started with ARPA funds that we received from the state library which got us the booth, and we were so pleased with it that the library board decided to invest in the next size up so that we could have it be handicap-accessible and give a little more space.”

The pods are temperature-controlled with sound dampening, dimmable lighting, Internet capability, wireless access, charging port and electrical outlet. Patrons can use their own laptops or borrow one while at the library.

“A space where you can really kind of come in for the day and have a private space but not take up the entire public meeting room,” is how Burton described the pods. “If you want to work on a resume and still have access to our equipment but need a quiet place to focus. If you wanted or needed to ‘work from home’ for the day and needed good Internet you come to the library and you’ve got Internet and we can even give you a laptop to work with.”

“This has become a place where kids are taking tests, homeschool kids are taking tests, college students are coming in and we’ll proctor an exam for them,” Burton said. “People are using it to have a quiet place.”

There are no restrictions on usage of the pods and they can be reserved. Otherwise they are first-come, first-served.

“Our library is pretty rowdy, and that’s exactly how I like it,” the director said. “I love that it’s a community center, but I also understand that from time to time people need quiet. And this is our solution to providing people with a private, quiet space that did not cause us to have to do any type of construction. It was literally plug and play. Plug it in. Start using it.”

Patrons are very pleased with the privacy pods, Burton said, and complimentary.

“People think it’s very modern, very cool,” she said. “They feel like they’re in a private space but they don’t feel like they’re by themselves. They don’t feel too shut off from society and yet they feel enough privacy to make that phone call they need to make or talk to a doctor or do their online banking where they’re not in such a public space as our public section.”

“So it’s been a great benefit to our public and we’re just pleased to have it.”

Burton said she would love to have more privacy pods but space is currently limited.

“In the future I can see this being a great alternative to construction and construction costs as people need work environments like these as people are working more and more remotely I can see these being incredibly popular.”

Bland County was the first library in the state to have the privacy pods which are becoming more common.

“They’re such a great alternative for libraries,” Burton said. “Construction is such a hard thing to get done and so expensive. Grants typically don’t cover construction costs so this is a great way for libraries to utilize maybe a little bit of wasted space and create something that our community needs. We have seen a great response from it.”

Some other plans Burton sees for the library include creating a lower circulation desk for the children’s section that stems from the main circulation desk, creation of an outdoor patio space and a potential nature walk connecting the library to the fairgrounds.

A generous donation is allowing for the creation of the children’s circulation desk, Burton said, to create a children’s checkout center.

“It will be much lower and colorful and it’s where our children’s librarian will sit and be able to interact and engage. Children we find are sometimes intimidated to come to the front where the adults check out. So we’re going to provide them with a space that feels like their very own where they can check out their own books, research their own topics and have somebody that’s there to interact with them on their level. We’re going to enjoy that. I’m already enjoying that.”

Burton said she hopes the children’s circulation desk project will be completed before summer. Materials have been ordered and she is just waiting on shipping. Work on the floor should begin in the next month.

After that will be the start of the Summer Reading Program, this year titled “All Together Now,” with a variety of elaborate activities centered around that theme. “There will be something for everyone,” Burton said.

Down the road Burton has ideas for an outdoor patio area and a nature walk connecting the library to the fairgrounds.