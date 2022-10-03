Haunted House continues expansion in Ceres

Bland County Ruritans have for decades put on a haunted house event in Ceres and last year a local Girl Scout troop joined in to help.

Bland County Girl Scout Troop 51184 members are excited to be working on the project again this year, said leader Melissa Renninger.

“The Girl Scouts started helping Ruritans last year and expanded it a lot,” Renninger said. “A lot of people came. We hope to have more this year.”

The event is held for two weekends at the end of October – Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 & 22 and 28 & 29 at the Ceres Schoolhouse. Starting time is 7 each night except for Oct. 29, the “big event,” which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Activities will include a walk-through haunted house on all four nights plus a food truck and then a variety of games, contests, movie, and “track or treat” on the 29th. There will even be a special room that last family fun night for younger children which won’t be scary.

Flyers about the event including a coloring contest are going out with opportunities to win prizes by bringing a flyer to the event on the 29th. There will also be drawings at the event to win free passes, food and toys.

Tickets are $3 for one trip through the haunted house and $5 for unlimited visits, free for second graders and younger. Renninger said the organizers are working on a possible family rate.

“We’re trying to get more things going for kids out this way,” said Renninger. “We hope to have a corn maze someday.”

Renninger is proud to have the event at the Ceres Schoolhouse, the only school building (former school) in Bland County that has a full auditorium and with original seats. Visitors can watch “Haunted Mansion” with Eddie Murphy there during the haunted house event.

The schoolhouse is a great location for many activities in the community, she said, and proceeds from the haunted house events will go toward upkeep of the building. It used to house all grades and then elementary before being closed. Now the gym is operated by the Ceres Alumni Association and the schoolhouse is managed by the Ruritans.

If the weather is good, plans are to have activities both inside and outside, Renninger said.

“We’re going to have more room this year,” she said. “We pretty much have the whole schoolhouse and outside too. It’s going to be great.”

Call 276-682-3840 with any questions and watch for updates on the event.