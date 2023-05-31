In its new location this year at Bland County High School, the Class of 2023 celebrated commencement on May 26 with 64 graduates collecting diplomas and awards. In its comfortable outdoor setting, the class heard addresses from Valedictorian Chance James, Salutatorian David Boone III, and Historian Nathaniel Nolley along with remarks from Amy Meadows and Abigail Rasnake. Principal Debra Hall in her first commencement address to the students said she wanted graduates to look at success as not a thing that is achieved but as a journey. Believe in yourself, learn from failures, pay attention to your own feelings, and be in the moment, she said. “Success is the journey.”