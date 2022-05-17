Community garden plots available in Bland

If you want a garden this summer, but don’t want to mess with tilling the soil to create one, the Bland County Agricultural Extension Office has the answer.

In partnership with the Extension Master Gardeners, the office is offering 10 community garden spots at its Bland office, 144 Seddon St.

The raised beds are available free of charge and may be used to plant vegetables, fruits or flowers. There are two garden sizes: 4x8 feet and 4x4 feet.

Bland County Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Hunter Romano is in charge of the venture, which grew out of an office conversation about community involvement projects.

“We talked about having a place for people in the community to come together towards a common goal, whether it’s to have their own gardens or to donate produce or educational events revolving around agriculture,” he said. “We definitely know the high school 4-H kids will have one of the beds.”

Hitachi Energy donated the lumber for the raised beds and the Bland Correctional Farm donated the dirt. There is also a water source gardeners can use to water their gardens. Everything else is supplied by whoever signs up for the spots, Romano said.

The beds will be available 24 hours a day.

“You don’t have to come during business hours,” he said.

According to the Extension office, the best plants to grow in raised beds are root vegetables like carrots, beets, radishes and parsnips; leafy greens; onions; tomatoes; potatoes; and fruits like strawberries and melons.

Space is limited, and gardens will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to providing the gardens, the Extension office also provides diagnostic services like soil sampling, weed identification, insect identification and plant disease identification.

For information or to reserve a garden, call Romano at 276-688-3542 or email him at romano@vt.edu.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.