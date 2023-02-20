Interested members are being sought to join the recently formed Bland County Amateur Radio Club. They are also referred to as ham radio operators.

It all began last year with the destructive flooding in Buchanan County. Local enthusiast Robert Hartley discovered a vital need and worked to form the club.

“The history of this started off with, I was recruited to go up and help with messages in the Buchanan flood,” said Hartley. “That kind of got us aware that there was a delay in getting out the message to us, the amateur radio operators. Getting up there I clearly saw like a five-day delay. To me that was unacceptable.”

Hartley spoke to Clay Hubble, a member of the Bland Fire Department and fellow amateur radio operator.

“I started talking to Clay about it, and we realized that we needed to do something about that.”

Hubble agreed. He is now president of the club (BC-ARC). Hartley is secretary and also emergency coordinator for the Bland County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (BC-ARES).

“We wanted to get a club together and get the other ham operators together in the area for any future incidents that may need us,” Hubble said.

There are two entities in this instance. BC-ARC (the hobbiest side) and BC-ARES (trained volunteers who assist first responders).

“BC-ARES responds when asked to do so by National ARES or our partner agency, Bland County Emergency Services, managed by Jenna Dunn,” said Hartley.

“BC-ARES’ purpose is to relieve unnecessary burden from the Bland Emergency Management Coordinator during emergency situations,” he explained. “She or he will have their hands full dealing with first responders, VDOT and other organizations. BC-ARES can assist in coordinating communication with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs) and other state and federal organizations.”

BC-ARC and BC-ARES are only affiliated to each other through the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL).

“Bland County Amateur Radio Club has applied to be an affiliated club with the ARRL, and the ARES organization coordinator (Hartley) was appointed by me,” said Jack Smith, Virginia Section Manager for the National Association for Amateur Radio. “So I actually have a responsibility over both sides, the hobbiest side which is the amateur radio club, and also to foster emergency communication skills on the ARES side. So there’s a lot of overlap between the two, and that’s intentional.”

The club is like a friends’ group or support arm of ARES, said Smith. Money from the club – from dues, fundraisers, donations, etc. — can go to ARES but money from ARES cannot go back to the club for local activities.

Hartley noted that amateur radio operators are highly trained.

“People think just because we’re ‘amateurs’ they think we’re amateurish and that’s just not true,” he said. “We actually have to pass the government test to get our license. It’s pretty strict. And on the ARES side we also have to pass multiple FEMA ICS courses.”

“We are designated amateurs – one who engages in a pursuit, study, science, as a pastime rather than as a profession. We follow the FCC part 97 like all other communication professionals do.”

Hartley said that the Communications Act of 1934 created the FCC as well as acknowledging that “amateur” radio, as a service, could fill the need for a pool of experts.

“These ‘experts’ can provide backup communications during emergency situations,” he said. “In addition, they can relieve a heavy communication burden from local governments such as Bland County.”

Hartley said the flooding in Buchanan County – causing damage described as apocalyptic — was a prime example of communication delays that can occur without additional resources. Other areas that suffered severe flooding including counties in Kentucky had major delays in communication.

“Bland County has been blessed so far,” Hartley said. “There have been major emergency incidents around us, but no major ones within our county in almost 30 years. Statistically, this is terrifying. Before 1993, there were major emergency incidents in the county. Since 1993, we have only had relatively minor emergency incidents. BC-ARES wants to be prepared before a major incident happens. BC-ARES’ plan is to be fully operational within four years.”

A history of disasters includes five tornadoes, five registered earthquakes, eight major storms, two aircraft crashes, flooding from a dam break and the Covid pandemic.

Hartley said that Bland County is behind the curve and just starting out. There has never been an ARES in the county before and there is a financial need to get all the equipment required to accomplish its mission. The organizers were just informed by the county, he said, that a new location must be found for the repeater which can no longer remain on county property.

Interest has been flagging in the county, Hartley said, while other areas have seen a boom in ham operators.

Smith said he has been working very hard to get support for these amateur radio operators clubs in Southwest Virginia which has been underserved for the past decade or so.

“Youth that get involved with ham radio have better chances in meteorology, careers with NASA, acceptance into electrical programs and learning electronics,” Hartley said. “There are so many fields of work for youth with an amateur radio operator’s license. It can help them get a big jump on their careers. Many colleges recognize this also. Virginia Tech has a dedicated program for getting their students amateur radio operators licensure.”

“That’s why we need a ham youth program in Bland County,” he said. “The future for our kids is important. In Tennessee, a group of sixth graders who are ham radio operators just sent a satellite up on their own and took pictures of tree regrowth areas. They sent back the pictures via ham radio.”

Hartley said that experienced ham radio operators help the new ones learn how to use their equipment and understand FCC rules.

“BC-ARC is more than just an association,” he said. “It helps the community, other hams, and the youth. BC-ARC helps the future of Bland County.”

To learn more, contact Hartley by email at WB7EDM@hotmail.com.