PEEPS art on display this Saturday and next

Wytheville Presbyterian Church hopes people will stop by the church on two Saturdays this month to take a peep at what’s inside. In addition to stained glass windows, pews and Bibles, there will be everyone’s favorite marshmallow, sugary Easter treat: PEEPS. Lots of them.

Only these PEEPS aren’t for eating, they have been molded, folded and glued into artwork ranging from a sumo wrestler to a diorama of The Last Supper.

“It’s a little something to smile about these days,” said church member Charlie Madden.

He and his wife, Janine, brought up the idea of a PEEP Fest outreach program to church leaders. The couple moved to the Wytheville area two years ago. Previously, they lived in Maryland and enjoyed a PEEPS art show in Westminster, Maryland, for years.

The Maryland PEEPS art show started eight years ago with eight entries. This year, there are 150 entries, Madden said, adding that hundreds of such shows are held across the country each year.

The idea is simple: participants use PEEPS of any kind to create sculptures, dioramas, mosaics and more. They can glue them, cut them and squish them, anything they need to do to make the PEEPS become part of their creation. The entries don’t have to be all PEEPS, they can include props like clothing for the PEEPS.

For example, church member Kat McCoy used a table and even tiny wine glasses for her diorama of The Last Supper, which features colorful PEEPS as Jesus and his disciples. The table is cardboard with a small tablecloth and the bench on which the men sit is made of Legos. For her second entry, she did an about-face and created Godzilla using lime green Frankenstein PEEPS.

She purchased her candy from Amazon and the Candy Warehouse. Other participants purchased their PEEPS from local stores.

“If you let them dry out, they are easier to glue,” she said. “I used hot glue and it didn’t melt them. I’m not sure what that says about PEEPS.”

Other participants, like Janine Madden and Rebecca Lane, experimented with the best way to cut and glue PEEPS like letting them dry out first or even freezing them.

Lane is making a purple octopus out of PEEPS chicks and bunnies. She’s also creating a diorama with spiders, using PEEPS for their bodies and pipe cleaners for their legs.

“There are just two, and they are cute,” Lane said.

Madden is making a rainbow water tower like the one in Wytheville with a sign that says “Welcome to PEEPville.”

“I’m cutting the bottoms off of chicks and bunnies,” she said.

And like McCoy, Madden’s second entry is not anything like rainbows and welcome signs; it’s sumo wrestlers, complete with a wrestling ring, mawashi (loincloth) and a PEEPS audience.

“Charlie and I are fans,” she explained. “I’m cutting heads and bodies off (of PEEPS). There will be a referee, too.”

For her third entry, Madden once more makes an abrupt turn with plans to create PEEPS Mary at the tomb of Jesus Easter morning.

“She’ll have her head in a shawl and peep out,” her husband said with a chuckle.

Working with PEEPS has one drawback, the church members said: their hands get sticky from the sugar-coated candy.

Janine Madden gave them a helpful hint: Spray your hands with Pam before you begin.

PEEPS® are made by Just Born, a family-owned candy manufacturer that has been in business since 1923. Just Born acquired the Rodda Candy Company of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1953. Although better known for its jelly bean technology, Rodda also made a small line of marshmallow products that intrigued the Just Born family. A popular three-dimensional marshmallow chick was made by laboriously hand-squeezing marshmallow through pastry tubes. Bob Born, son of company founder Sam Born, joined the company in 1946 and helped to mechanize the marshmallow forming process in 1954. As a result, what once took 27 hours to produce and package, the iconic PEEPS® Chick now only takes 6 minutes.

Wytheville’s First Annual PEEP Fest will be held April 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hatcher Hall at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. Event organizers have limited the number of entries this year, and the registration period has passed. They hope that after this year, people will be familiar with the concept and there will be more entries next year.

Admission is free, but you can purchase 10 tickets for $1 and use the tickets to vote for your favorite entry. Each ticket is worth one vote.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 574, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.