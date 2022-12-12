Suggestions offered for better school lunch times

With about 430 students at Bland County High School, lunchtime can be a little chaotic even with three seatings.

Students Anthony Bright, a junior, and Paige Viar, a senior, have come up with ideas for making the process faster and more efficient.

The two are student representatives to the Bland County School Board and brought their ideas to the board’s December meeting.

Viar and Bright talked about developing an identification card with a barcode that could be scanned for students with payment coming out of an established account, rather than have students waiting in line as payment takes place on the spot.

Students in the back of the lunch line often have as little as 10 or 15 minutes out of a half hour lunchtime to eat and sometimes are unable to finish their lunch before the bell rings calling them back to class, the students said. So they wanted to come up with something to speed up the line.

The issues also involve students in the first or second seating who want more servings or extras and that can leave none for students in the third seating. Coming back for extras also takes up lunch line time by having to produce payment.

“So you have a bunch of kids that are coming in,” said Bright, “and you’ve got some kids – I’m just going to use myself as an example - that might want extra, so if I come in that’s going to stop the production line, and if you were to have a barcode, say on the back of the front you could just go up, scan it, bring up the account, plug in whatever you want, and it won’t stop the consistency of the line. ‘Cause, realistically, say I’m at the very end of the line. I only get allocated about 10 or 15 minutes because of just how long it takes. And it’s nothing against our cafeteria ladies. Maybe with an expansion of the kitchen, and maybe another line, but I think the barcode’s a great idea because you walk in, scan it, the account’s already brought up, the lunch ladies can punch in whatever they need to, and it’s just so much quicker, instead of standing there for like two or three minutes waiting for some kid, or several kids, to get their food who were first in line. You have two people going out of one area and it’s just so congested.”

Students have so much money in their accounts or they pay in the line, Bright said. Those having to pay in line, after choosing what they want, and waiting to see if they have enough money to pay, can take time, and all this has to be recorded by the cafeteria workers.

Viar added that the lines are long both for regular meals and for the extras. Coming in small groups would be more efficient, she said.

“We’re a small county, but we have a lot of kids,” Bright said. He said time is short and lunchtime includes choosing food, eating, and returning trays as well as getting to and from the cafeteria and visiting the restroom.

“But I do believe that barcode will have some type of solution to lessen that congestion in the cafeteria area,” he said.

Often the more popular foods run out before all students have a chance to choose them, Bright and Viar said, because of students buying extras. So their ideas included increasing product on the popular items, expanding the kitchen and staff, and adding another lunch line to improve service and give all students an opportunity to choose the foods they want.

“Give everyone a fair chance at getting food,” said Viar. “’Cause like we all look forward to lunchtime. Like that’s the best time of the day practically. Especially at school, sometimes you’re just holding out ‘til lunch. It’s a chance to kind of destress from school where you are stressed.”

Bright said it’s a time to cool off, and some students with few friends might sit there and play on their phones which they can’t do in class.

Both said they and other students need their food at lunchtime in order to recharge for the rest of the day. Lack of food, they said, can lead to less energy and poorer focus.

Viar said the school board members said they would look into these ideas, but she doesn’t expect any changes for maybe another year or so.

Increasing staff, serving more food or expanding the cafeteria would need to be considered in the budget. And the board might want to investigate what other schools do.

“If they (bigger schools) can keep their consistent flow, how do you feed all your kids, and what’s the average time they can actually sit down and eat,” Bright said. “We can take their statistics, and if it’s greater than ours, hey! What are they doing that’s better?”

While Viar and Bright might not benefit from improvements to the cafeteria situation, their younger siblings could as could future students.

“If we can implement that, maybe we won’t get to see that,” Bright said, “but if we can make the future students, make it easier on their lives, the parents knowing their nutritional values, if we can make it easier for the future values of our kids, way in the future even, that’s worth it.”

“That is worth it,” Viar added.

“Because,” said Bright, “we can be like, hey, we did this. It’s always good to focus on the future now, and in the right time, so you can better the future, and better the proportion of better grades, better system, maybe even a bigger school, better scholarships even. It just all starts with the energy that you feed yourself in the cafeteria.”

“These are things that we can fix,” said Viar, “that will be very beneficial in the future.”

It’s one of the little things, she added, that can help students enjoy school.