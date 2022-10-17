Bears end MED regular season with 3-0 sweep of Pioneers

Bland County ended its 2022 MED volleyball regular season with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over visiting Fort Chiswell last Friday night in Rocky Gap. The Bears finished their district regular season with a record of 7-5 and pending the result of the Giles/Galax game last night, may have locked up the third seed in the district tournament that begins tomorrow.

Coming off of two five-set matches during the week, the Bears needed but three sets to dispose of the Pioneers (1-11, 2-18). The Bears started strong with a 25-14 first set before squeezing out a 25-23 win in a rocky second set. Bland County got back to business in the third set to sweep the win.

“The week we had was mentally and physically exhausting,” Bears’ coach Hunter Romano said. “I was proud of the energy we showed right out of the gate in that first set.”

Chloe Dillow picked up her 12th double-double of the season with 18 assists and 12 digs. Ashlyn Clemons had 14 digs and Kendall Worley added seven kills.