Historical society elects officers, closing for the season

Friday is the last day of the year for the Bland County Historical Society to be open. Come by the offices in Bland between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to find some great last minute Christmas gifts.

The board of directors will close the doors for the winter on Dec. 16 and will offer $5 off of your entire purchase that day.

“They tried this for the first time on Black Friday and reported that this effort definitely boosted their sales,” said newly elected vice-president Eisle Havens.

The society will offer an array of Bland County merchandise including the 2023 limited edition calendars, locally written or themed books, shirts, hats, ornaments (including the new county schools themed ornament), note cards, canvas tote bags, mugs and more.

Memberships are also included in this sales event. Yearly memberships are $15 (individual), $25 (couple), $5 (student), $50 (organization) and $150 (lifetime).

The historical society held its quarterly membership meeting and Christmas Open House on Dec. 10. There were 10 members present, including one of the founding members, Jenny Gills.

Longtime officers Eisle Havens (president), Molly Thompson (vice-president) and Sue Ellen Tate (secretary) all decided that this was the year to pass their torches to new faces. The board of directors was unanimous in the slate of new officers.

Pandora Saunders-Simpson was elected as the new president. She has been on the board of directors for three years and has taken on the project of organizing family files in the Parke Bogle Research Library. She brings much enthusiasm and optimism to the board.

Eisle Havens was elected as vice-president. She has been on the board for six years and has held the office of president for five of those years.

Rachel Havens was chosen as secretary. She has been on the board for one year. She brings a rich knowledge of local history and a strong business mind.

Rachel Havens has also taken on the task of applying for a reimbursement grant through the Commonwealth of Virginia Tourism Corporation to help offset the costs for the historical society to create a LOVEwork mural on the side of the building. She has found an artist with Bland County ties to create and paint the mural. Painting will hopefully start by early next spring.

Kathy Sue Havens will remain as treasurer. She has been on the board for four years and has held the position of treasurer for three of those years. She helps to keep a running total of sales and inventory and is always willing to volunteer when needed.

Brenda Kidd Thompson will remain as reporter. She has been on the board for five years and keeps the community aware of business hours and special events through the Bland County Messenger. She volunteers as often as she can and is never without a smile to greet guests.

Molly Thompson, Jenny Gills, John Goins, Richard Ingram, Sue Ellen Tate and Skyler Wheeler will remain as board members along with newly approved members Heather Olinger Love and Cheyenne Toler Wheeler.

The Bland County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 organization. Its efforts to restore, preserve, and boost Bland County history is based solely on donations, membership dues, and merchandise sales.

“2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for the historical society with the creation of the LOVEworks mural and much needed, costly, building repairs,” said Eisle Havens. “This strong team of volunteers will work all winter to prepare for the 2023 opening on April 7.”