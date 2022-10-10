Bland receives better than passing grade on SOLs

Despite the past two years of school closings and distance learning due to COVID-19, Bland County students did well on Standards of Learning tests for 2022.

Scores were unsurprisingly down from the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019 but students continued to achieve well above passing level. Scores were waived during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The 2021-22 school year marked the return to in-person learning for all 132 Virginia school divisions and the return to normal levels of student participation in the state testing program.

“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 — when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules — we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I want to thank all of our teachers for everything they did last year to begin what will be a multiyear recovery effort.”

Similar to other regional school divisions, Bland County scores took a hit in science with elementary students finishing just above the passing level at 72. Scores were more than 20 points lower than the 2019 result of 98. Bland County high school students scored 13 points lower last year than in 2019 coming in at 80 compared to 93 in 2019.

Scores in English and math for the elementary school were only slightly down from 2019: 82 in English compared to 84 in 2019 and 90 in math compared to 93 in 2019. Math scores were down about 11 points for the high school – 83 last year compared to 94 in 2019 - while English scores went up by the same amount - 88 last year compared to 77 in 2019.

Passing scores for the 2022 school year were at 72 percent for the elementary grades – compared to 98 percent in 2019, and 80 percent for the high school grades – compared to 93 percent in 2019.

Chronic absenteeism was at 21.36 percent last year at the elementary school and 13.17 percent at the high school.

There were no dropouts at the high school for the Class of 2022 and a 99.4 percent graduation rate compared to 94.3 percent in 2019.

“The first step in addressing the learning loss our students have experienced is to dive into the SOL data at the state, division and school levels and identify the instructional supports and interventions students require individually and in the aggregate to get back on track to grade-level proficiency,” Balow said. “This is especially critical for our youngest learners who have spent more than a third of their early elementary years without the benefit of in-person instruction.”

The 2021 General Assembly provided $40 million to school divisions during the 2021-2022 school year to address learning loss. In addition, school divisions have received $3.2 billion in federal funding since 2020 under three pandemic relief acts to address learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic.

This fall, VDOE will introduce individualized progress reports for students in grades 1-8 that will allow parents to see where their children are succeeding and where they have fallen behind. The department will pilot the progress reports in selected school divisions before making them available for students and parents statewide.

The state budget signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this summer includes $3.2 billion in direct aid to school divisions with nearly $10 million for implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act and $7 million for additional reading specialists.