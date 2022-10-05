Bland County administrator announces departure

Bland County officials have announced that Eric Workman will step down as county administrator next spring.

Workman has spent the past 12 years in his position having previously served in education. He expects to leave in May 2023.

“It has been an honor to serve in the role of county administrator for the past 12 years and as high school principal with Bland County Public Schools for the three years prior to joining the team at the County of Bland,” Workman said.

“Bland County is not only a fantastic community, but also a community full of magnificent people,” he said. “It is the type of community that all communities should try to model themselves after.”

Workman said, “I have been blessed to work with a great staff, dedicated elected officials, and fantastic people throughout the region and state during my tenure. Words cannot express how grateful I am to them all, especially the people of Bland County.”

Members of the board of supervisors have praise for Workman’s efforts on behalf of the county.

“On behalf of the board of supervisors, we appreciate Dr. Workman for all that he and his team have done for the betterment of Bland County, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Randy Johnson, chairman.

“I have known Dr. Workman for 15 years, first, as my high school principal and for the past 12 years as our county administrator,” said Adam Kidd, vice-chair. “He has served the people of this county with integrity, dignity, and unwavering commitment. The efforts he and his team have made over the past 12 years have not only brought about great progress, but also set us on a trajectory for future growth and prosperity.”

“I have never known an individual with as much passion for public service to the people of Bland County as Dr. Workman,” Kidd added. “I wish him and his family the absolute best in their future endeavors.”

Workman started as county administrator in September 2010. He recently completed his 12th year as administrator in Bland County, the longest tenure of any previous administrator.

No additional comments were made regarding Workman’s future, but the supervisors say they intend to start working on advertising the position this fall, with hopes of having a new administrator announced by the time of Workman’s departure.