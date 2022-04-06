Bland County bass player finds success in Monroeville

A Bland County native is picking and singing with a group named after bluegrass icon Bill Monroe. Kyle Dillow plays bass guitar for Monroeville and can be heard regularly throughout the Smoky Mountains, including gigs in Pigeon Forge and Dollywood.

Dillow joined the band in 2020, right before the Covid pandemic hit.

“Actually, Covid shut us down on my birthday, March 19,” he said. “But we did find some gigs. We are one of the house bands at Old Smokey Moonshine Distillery; that’s our day job.”

Dillow said the job keeps band members afloat so they can travel and tour. In his two years with the band, he has performed in Maryland, Indiana, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee.

The son of BJ and Brook Dillow, he said his father first got him interested in music.

“It’s funny. He was a drummer. I remember him as a drummer playing when I was growing up. I showed interest in music, and he was quick to latch onto that,” Dillow said. “He handed me a bass guitar, but I wanted to play drums. He said if you do well, you’ll have a job with it. That’s a motto I’ve really stuck by and tried to keep with me.”

Another big influence on Dillow is best friend and local musician Casey Lewis.

“I played with my Dad until about the time I was old enough to join marching band, and then I met Casey Lewis. He had a band shirt on I really liked, and that struck up our conversation. I think it was a Foo Fighters shirt. We are still great friends today,” he said.

Lewis introduced Dillow to bluegrass music and linked him up with a group from North Carolina, the Moore Brothers. Dillow played with them for about a year and gained enough confidence to post videos of him playing on social media.

“And that’s how Matt Munsey found me,” he said. Munsey is Monroeville’s Grammy-nominated front man.

Dillow had left the Moore Brothers and completed a manufacturing and machining degree from Wytheville Community College. When Munsey called, Dillow was working in Salem helping build heart stents at Integer Holdings.

“I was sitting at lunch one day and Matt Munsey called me because he had seen a video on Facebook, and he asked me if I wanted to play bluegrass for a living,” Dillow said. “It caught me off guard. I made the decision that day. I finished out my two weeks and moved straight to Newport, Tennessee.”

When he joined Monroeville, the band was already 10 years old and members had laid a solid foundation.

“They made it possible for me to come in and do what I do with them,” Dillow said. “They are really hard workers.”

According to the group’s website Monroeville is named after Bill Monroe’s view of music, not his sound

“Create your own sound,” it said. “For Monroeville, that just happens to include a mix of banjos and drums.”

Fronted by Munsey and his wife, Brittany, the band also features musicians McCoy Borg, Chevy Watson, Joe Stevens and Dillow. You can find them performing regularly around the Smoky Mountains at venues like Dollywood, Old Smoky Moonshine Distillery, Anakeesta, Ole Red and other places across the country.

When he’s not playing with Monroeville, Dillow composes music and writes jingles. He posts them on a sound library website, from which people and companies purchase his music.

Dillow appreciates that Monroeville incorporates other sounds into its music.

“I really enjoy that,” he said. “I get to implement rhythm and blues and jazz elements into our music. We lean into that because we really don’t want to sound like anybody else.”

Monroeville will play at the Dollywood Pines Theatre April 6 and 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. From March 31 to April 2, the band plays at The Island in Pigeon Forge. The band also plays at The Holler in Pigeon Forge during April. For a list of performances and more information on Monroeville, visit the group’s website at www.monroevilleband.com or the group’s social media pages.

