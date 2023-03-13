Bland County individuals were honored at the Feb. 28 meeting of Bland County Board of Supervisors for Benefit Program Specialists Appreciation Month.

County Administrator Eric Workman presented a proclamation to county staff members Cicely Dunford, Denise Thomas, Darlene Conley and Christine Monk.

Benefits Program Specialists administer the safety net programs of SNAP, TANF, medical care provision, general relief, auxiliary grand and energy assistance by local departments of social services.

“It is fitting that the Board of Supervisors and County of Bland pause to recognize Benefit Programs Specialists who are continually faced with reconciling an environment of rapidly changing policies, procedures and technological advances with quality control requirements;” and who “provide ethical public service, respect human dignity, are responsible for the application of the law, demonstrate personal integrity, and promote professional excellence,” the proclamation reads.

According to the proclamation, “Virginia’s landmark welfare reform legislation has significantly impacted the services provided by local Benefit Programs Specialists, calling upon them to creatively promote individual self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.”

Workman commended the staff members for their diligent and professional service to the citizens of Bland County.

Workman and the supervisors were recognized at the meeting by Robbie Stuart with the Bland County Fair Association for their support and assistance to the fair.

The fair is not connected with the county government, as are the majority of fairs in the country, Stuart said, but the supervisors do support the fair and the association is very appreciative of their support.

Stuart also asked the board for financial support toward upgrades at the fairgrounds including demolition of one old barn for safety reasons and renovation of another. The fair association, he said, is working on a grant toward a possible covered arena for use by the fair.

Requests have been made of the fair for years to include a carnival, Stuart said, but in postings on Facebook he revealed that a carnival would not likely be possible at this time.

“We have been speaking with multiple carnivals for two years,” Stuart wrote. “Some won't take a second call, some say we are too small for them, some are not reputable, some change their stories, some won't take the first call....It's not an easy process, but we are willing to continue to put in the work if we get the support we need.”

He said the only carnival organization that would even discuss coming to Bland would only come in July, the same week as 4-H camp.

“4H members are a big part of the Fair and it would be hard to hold the Fair without them, plus selling food at the Fair is a big money maker for 4H,” Stuart said. “4H members and Extension are doing the exhibit work and they are involved with and do much of the Livestock Show. That many children being out of the county would also be an issue as far as numbers to come to the carnival. We want all the county children to have the opportunity to come if they so desire.”

Stuart said that the Bland County Fair is the oldest agricultural fair in the state of Virginia so the agricultural portion is important. In July, he said, there wouldn’t be much in the way of produce for people to enter as exhibits.

Another big consideration, said Stuart, is the $25,000 cost of the carnival.

“We have several fundraising events in the works, but we have no way of knowing how much money they will generate,” he said. Booking a carnival would require a considerable down payment with the need to raise the rest before the event.

“If we booked the carnival we would have to take out a loan for $12,500 now for a non-refundable down payment, unless the carnival backed out,” he said. “Having the Fair a month early would take out a month of our fundraising time. The carnival is only one expense. Last year the Fair cost well in excess of $10,000 and two weeks later is the Horse Show, which costs about $7,000 to put on. We generally always lose money on the Fair, but then recoup a portion with the Horse Show. The last carnivals that we had made about $11-12,000 and we had to make up the rest of the $15,000 cost. Now the cost is $10,000 more. That is a scary proposition.”

To pay for the carnival, there would have to be 1,250 armbands sold at $20 each or 1,667 sold at $15 each. The carnival sets the price of admission.

Stuart said that 2023 will be the 97th year for the Bland County Fair.

“We really want to make it to 100 and do a great and grand celebration,” he said. “If we work hard and stick together we hope that we can save enough money through the next three Fairs and be able to put one on.”

“We work hard. We want to do more. We want to save the Fair. We want to please the people of the county. We want to provide events and entertainment that are affordable. We want to continue to make improvements to the grounds and bring in more events. Please understand and continue to support us in any way that you can.”

Those interested, said Stuart, can help through business and citizen sponsorships, fundraiser support, and attending the carnival if it is able to be held. Learn more on the fair’s Facebook page Bland County Fair, Inc.

In other business at the supervisors’ meeting:

A public hearing is being planned for the March meeting to hear comments on increasing the income and net worth limits for Bland County individual taxes. A suggestion from the commissioner of revenue is to increase the income limit from $25,000 to $30,000, and the net worth limit from $75,000 to $80,000. The last increase was in 2009.

Cameron Burton, director of library and tourism (and newly named assistant county administrator to take Workman’s place as administrator in May), said a grand reopening of the children’s area of the library is set for May after a renovation project is complete. The Indian Village is readying for opening and expecting an increase in visitors due to the interstate billboard campaign. There will be a mural unveiling in late spring, and she is working on grants toward solar energy use and improving bike trails.