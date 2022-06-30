Big Walker Mountain Tunnel turns 50

J.D. Bolt has had a distinguished career as an attorney and now General District Court judge. But he also has a distinction that not many people know about: he was one of the first people to travel through the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday.

Bolt’s adventure started in Bland at a basketball game between Bland High School and Independence High School, where the nearly 6-foot-4-inch Bolt played center for the Blue Devils. During the game, a player elbowed Bolt’s face, cracking his lip open.

Unable to stop the bleeding, the coaches determined he needed stitches, so a deputy rushed Bolt to the hospital in Wytheville. Not wanting to waste time, the deputy got permission to travel through the unfinished tunnel.

“It was somewhat like a B movie where you are the only people in the world because there was no one in it and all the lights were on,” he said. “We were the only vehicle we saw from the time we left Bland until we got to the hospital. It was very eerie; I think it was the first time I had been through a tunnel, and it was quite interesting.”

The Blue Devils had to pick Bolt up before they could continue to Independence, so officials let the team bus go through the tunnel on its way to the hospital. The team ate at Ray’s King Burger, picked Bolt up, continued on to Independence and still beat team parents – who still had to go over the mountain - to Independence.

“I think about it every time I go through that tunnel and any time I go through any tunnel,” Bolt said. “It was like you were the only people around.”

Several months later, on June 29, 1972, the Virginia Department of Transportation opened the tunnel to millions of travelers each year, along with 11.4 miles of interstate between Wytheville and Bland. Today, approximately 11 million vehicles drive through the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel each year.

A transportation milestone that cut through the earth and stone of Big Walker Mountain, the tunnel, took five years to build and was one of the most significant transportation and economic development projects in Southwest Virginia.

On Wednesday, local officials, along with tunnel employees and Virginia Department of Transportation officials, gathered at the tunnel to mark its 50th anniversary.

“Construction of Big Walker Mountain Tunnel took almost five years to complete and accounted for approximately $30 million of the $50 million project, which also included construction of over 11 miles of I-77,” VDOT Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder said. “When awarded in 1967, it was the largest single highway construction contract awarded by the state.”

Not only did the tunnel shorten the travel time between Wytheville and Bland by nearly a half-hour, it also opened Bland County to travelers. Bland County Administrator Eric Workman congratulated VDOT for 50 years of tunnel operations.

“The tunnels are wonderful marvels of engineering and Bland County is easily identifiable to passing motorists in that it is bordered by two mountainous tunnels,” Workman said. “The tunnels open the community to not only improved travel accessibility but also allows for thousands of motorists to experience the scenic beauty and economic opportunities that Bland County has to offer. Sincere appreciation is extended to all of the men and women who worked on the construction and continued operations and maintenance of the tunnels over the past 50 years.”

From October 1967 to June 1972, construction crews worked almost around the clock cutting though the 3,650-foot-high mountain. Millions of tons of rock and earth were moved from the tunnel and portal areas to construct the concrete and steel tubes and service buildings.

Big Walker Mountain Tunnel is 4,200-feet long. It is built on a 3.5 percent upgrade from the south portal to the north portal. Each tube contains a 26-foot roadway with a 16.5-foot high clearance, a rail-protected sidewalk about 2.5-feet wide, emergency telephones, fire extinguishers, traffic lights, overhead ventilation ducts, ceramic tile walls, and continuous fluorescent lighting that is reflected from the concrete ceiling.

Ventilation buildings are located at each end of the tunnel. It takes approximately two minutes for the 24 fans – 12 blower fans and 12 exhaust fans – to completely change the air in the tubes.

Over the years, there have been renovation projects for the tunnel including replacement of the lighting system and electrical and mechanical system upgrades, all in the early 1990s.

During Wednesday’s celebration, Sean Grinnell, tunnels program engineer for the VDOT Bristol district, said big changes are coming to the tunnel thanks to the 2021 creation of the Special Structures Program which will bring dedicated funding to 25 special structures in the commonwealth, including the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel.

The program will bring $114 million to the tunnel over the next decade. The money will be used in several areas, including meeting fire and life safety standards for the tunnel and major maintenance rehabilitation and replacement of tunnel elements, including:

● Emergency ventilation improvements

● Automation of emergency response activities that are currently done manually

● Switchgear and power distribution replacement

● Traffic management system

● Complete lighting replacement

● Concrete and steel structural repairs

The upcoming FY23 budget for the tunnel is $9 million.

A little more than two years after the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel opened, on Dec.29, 1974, the East River Mountain Tunnel opened to traffic. The mile-long tunnel is located 20 miles north of Big Walker Mountain Tunnel. The tunnels are a vital part of Interstate 77, which provides a vital north-south transportation link, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6622, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.