Don Cumbow Invitational recap

Abingdon picked up the team championships while the Falcons’ Makaleigh Jessee and Dorian Almer of Union were the individual champions at the Don Cumbow Invitational held last Wednesday ay Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.

The Falcons won the boys title by scoring 29 points to beat out Union, with 57 points, and Wolf Hills Home School, which finished with 61. George Wythe placed seventh with 160 points. Abingdon also was the girls winner with 18 points and was followed by George Wythe with 61 points and Virginia with 72.

In a field of 74, the Falcons’ Jessee placed first with a 5k run of 18:50. Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy was second at 19:05 and Abingdon’s Josie Jackson was third at 19:37. Camryn Hardin was the top finisher for George Wythe at 21:56 in 10th place. Bland County’s Chessie Tindall placed 23rd at 23:52.

Almer’s run of 16:36 was followed by Adam Gibson of Castlewood at 16:37 and Bramley Childress of Abingdon at 17:20. The field had 91 runners.

George Wythe’s Brett Buchanan was the top finishing Maroon at 18:12 in 12th place. Bland County timed four runners and was led by Tyler Boone in 16th at 18:27, missing his PR of 18:26 by one second. Bears’ teammate Kary Romano placed 37th at 19:28 and was trailed by Bryce Miller at 19:57 in 45th and Jacob Myers at 24:10 for 81st.

George Wythe’s Emma Faulkner won the girls middle school two-miler with a run of 12:05. Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks placed in third at 13:40.

The boys’ middle school event saw Graham’s Wyatt Kirkpatrick cross as the victor at 11:16. Bland County’s Chase Parker came in 14th at 13:16 and was followed by teammates Calan Parks in 27th at 15:26 and Abram Quesenberry in 36th with a time of 16:31.

“I can’t brag enough of this group,” Bears coach Lora Morgan stated. “We are getting close to the end and they have pushed, cried, puked, whined, and laughed. Through it all, they have been determined to get faster. It was a great day for us.”