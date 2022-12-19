Bland County man lays wreaths at Arlington

It was on his bucket list, this paying respect to strangers who gave their lives for his freedom.

Keith Gore is not a veteran, but he is a survivor and he understands their service and sacrifice. Overcoming poverty, abandonment, childhood abuse, a heart attack and cancer, this 72-year-old man has a special feeling for veterans and finally achieved a dream of visiting their graves to lay wreaths of remembrance at Christmastime.

Gore was invited last weekend to Washington, D.C., to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. He accomplished this mission with the help of an Army friend and Blackhawk pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 U.S. Army Andrew Eaves.

“Two years ago I sold this man (Eaves) and his family some property,” said Gore. “I had no idea we would become good friends, but we did.”

Eaves took Gore on a tour of the nation’s capital, including seeing Blackhawks at Fort Belvoir, and accompanied him to the cemetery.

“I felt humbled and privileged at the same time,” Gore said of the experience. “My buddy Andrew worked it out for me to get a clearance to do this. Even though I am a much older man, I was embraced with total acceptance from these soldiers. We were in the Civil War section. If you want to know what complete respect looks like, lay a wreath on a stranger’s grave who never knew you; someone who gave their life for a complete stranger who wasn’t even born at that time.”

Gore went to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall to get clearance for his objective, then through the Army base to the cemetery.

“It was just fantastic,” he said. “It was such an honor to get to do that.”

Gore and Eaves and other soldiers laid about 200 wreaths at the cemetery of around 400,000 graves. It was awe-inspiring for him.

“Think about this,” Gore said. “It matters how we live and it matters how we conduct our lives. It matters how we treat one another and it matters how we treat ourselves. And after we leave this world, what did we really leave behind anyway? Did we make a difference in someone’s life? Thank you, Andrew, for making this possible for me. You made a difference in my life.”

“From our first time meeting Mr. Gore welcomed my family into his life as friends, family, and fellow Bland residents,” said Eaves. “Over the last two years he has gone out of his way to show us nothing but kindness and generosity as a friend and neighbor. I jokingly call Keith the Mayor of Bland, and he has my vote 100%. It was an honor to host him for the wreath laying ceremony and I can only hope to mirror his kindness and humbleness in my day to day life.”

Keith Gore, a resident of Bastian, retired from Henry Schein in Bastian after 20 years and then went into real estate. One of his personal talents is singing and he has sung the national anthem at a girls’ basketball game at Virginia Tech and at numerous sports events, festivals and occasions over the years. He has sung at probably 300 funerals and weddings.

Gore is also an author, with a book coming out in a month or so as a devotional for men who are broken, and is working on a personal memoir. He is a layman in church and served 25 years as youth director at Bastian Church of God.

“I want to leave the world a better place by having been here,” he said.

A couple other things Gore has accomplished on his bucket list are a trip to Niagara Falls and seeing the Blue Angels perform.

A favorite saying of Gore’s, according to his son, David, is, “The sky is the limit; never give up on your dreams.”

“My dad has always been a family man for my mom, Pam Gore, my brother, Adam Gore, and myself,” said David Gore, “and now even to all his grandsons. All boys.”

“In the process of family being family-oriented it was always taught to us, ‘Faith Family Friends’,” David Gore added. “He has made many friends over the years but has never met a stranger.”

“Another one of his favorite sayings is ‘Never look down on anyone. If they don’t have a voice, use your own.’ My dad has taught many things to me and my brother over the years and now, like I say, even his grandsons. He taught us respect towards others especially the ones who gave all to protect us and give us the freedom we know and love…the famous quote of the military ‘All gave some - some gave all.’

“One of dad’s favorite Bible verses is Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that all things work together for those that love GOD, to those who are called accordingly to his purpose’.”