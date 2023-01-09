Supervisors approve new businesses

Two new businesses received approval last month from the board of supervisors for location in Bland County. One will supply off-road diesel and kerosene and the other will renovate the former Wolf Creek Golf Course into a multi-use camping and sports facility.

Hussein Mrad, co-founder of Eupepsia Wellness & Spa Center, said the former golf course in Bastian will include a variety of camping options, sports opportunities, swimming, golfing, hiking and mountain biking. The old clubhouse will be demolished and a new one built in a different location.

The facility, which Mrad said is currently being called Eupepsia Village or Eupepsia Camp, will have a capacity of about 100 campers on the 150 acres. Camping options are to include cabins, campsites, yurts, and bungalows. Recreational opportunities may include tennis, pickleball, swimming, and a 9-hole golf course.

Mrad said he is not looking at RV sites or ATV trails as he plans to keep noise to a minimum for a peaceful, family-style experience.

Work is set to begin this spring by New Line Construction with the first guests coming in summer 2024. Development will be continuous, Mrad said, probably taking several years to complete.

The other business will be two self-contained tanks set up off Exit 62 Interstate 77 at South Gap on Wilderness Road to provide off-road diesel and kerosene.

Chase Havens with Havens Oil Co., LLC, said the site is expected to be operation in March or April and the company will provide delivery to surrounding counties.

Both businesses were discussed during public hearings at the supervisors’ meeting in December. Conditional use permits were approved for both with the sites rezoned from Agricultural to Commercial.

At the supervisors’ organizational meeting last week, Adam Kidd was elected as chairman and Stephen Kelley as vice-chairman. There were no changes in the rules of procedure.

The board continues the process of seeking a new county administrator to replace Eric Workman when he retires in March. Workman said there has been a number of applications. These were discussed in closed session last week as the board seeks to choose candidates to interview.