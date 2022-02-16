Blue Star project remains on track amid questions over partnership

The company investing more than $700 million to produce medical gloves in Wythe County said it has split from one of its partners, but local officials say the historic project is still on track. Blue Star CEO Scott Maier said the company has broken ties with American Glove Innovations after litigation involving Marc Jason, who served as co-CEO with Maier of the Blue Star-AGI business venture.

However, an attorney representing Jason in a lawsuit filed against Walmart, said AGI is at least a 50 percent owner of the Blue Star project.

“The partnership between AGI and Blue Star has neither been dissolved nor wound down,” said Deborah Brown, partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in New York City.

At the center of the disagreement is a lawsuit London Luxury LLC, of which Jason is CEO, filed against Walmart in early January in the New York Supreme Court, alleging that Walmart shirked its contractual obligation to buy tens of millions of boxes of nitrile gloves from London Luxury.

In the lawsuit, the company said that despite a commitment letter from Walmart and London Luxury’s considerable efforts to source the gloves to fulfill Walmart’s massive purchase commitment, Walmart has refused to accept shipments of nearly any of the gloves it committed to purchase and, instead, has attempted to avoid its obligations.

According to the complaint, Walmart progressively increased its purchase commitment to London Luxury throughout 2021, and in June 2021 specifically committed to purchase 75-80 million boxes of gloves per year from London Luxury over the next five years.

The suit alleges that Walmart has refused to accept shipment of at least 145 containers of gloves for which it owes London Luxury more than $41 million. Moreover, Walmart’s wrongful refusal to accept shipments also forced London Luxury to incur other expenses related to the delays in these shipments, the lawsuit said.

A Walmart spokesperson denied London Luxury’s allegations.

“Walmart is committed to doing business fairly and to providing safe, high-quality products to our customers,” Abby Williams said in an email. “We deny the allegations and have filed counterclaims against London Luxury for their repeated failure to meet product standards and delivery obligations. We will continue to defend the company against this litigation.”

As for the Wythe County project, Blue Star CEO Scott Maier said there are no changes in the scope, hiring or timeline of the project.

“AGI is a great partner, however, the current uncertainty arising from the situation with Walmart provides too many unknowns and risk to move forward with them at this time,” Maier said.

In an email, Maier did not answer questions regarding AGI’s role in the project.

Brown said AGI brings a lot to the table.

“AGI brought substantial capital to the venture and has continued to invest funds into the project. In addition, AGI has brought highly specialized skill and knowledge to the joint business, including a diverse and highly experienced management team with a track record of operating, manufacturing for, and servicing some of America’s Fortune 500 companies,” Brown said. “Through its decades of global manufacturing experience in consumer goods, health and wellness products, AGI has established key strategic relationships with the top executives of the largest U.S. general purchase organizations (GPOs), medical supply distributors, and other national retail supply chain partners.”

Brown said AGI looks forward to the successful completion of the Wythe County project and that the project remains a “dream come true” for Jason.

Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught said he is not too concerned about Blue Star’s split from AGI.

“I was out there Friday and they are still working on the lot,” he said. “They have not changed any timeline. Blue Star has not wanted to change any dates or outcomes. Hopefully, it’s much ado about nothing and move on.”

Vaught said that in the early stages of negotiations, officials only dealt with Blue Star officers; AGI was not involved.

“We originally dealt with Blue Star, not the AGI group,” Vaught said, adding that Blue Star still holds a massive federal contract to make nitrile gloves. Last May, the U.S. Department of Defense, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, award $123.1 million to Blue Star NBR to increase domestic production capacity of nitrile butadiene rubber, a key raw material in producing nitrile exam gloves.

The Wythe County facility in Progress Park will produce raw materials needed to make the gloves, along with the gloves themselves.

David Manley, executive director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, agreed with Vaught that the Blue Star project is proceeding as expected.

“There’s nothing that has changed day-to-day on the project,” he said. “We started this with the Blue Star team, and we intend to finish it with the Blue Star team. This project is on track.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, tasked with recruiting and training employees, also does not expect any delays.

“VEDP is aware of Blue Star’s separation from AGI. We do not anticipate any impact on the project timeline and outcome, nor any impact on funding for Virginia Talent Accelerator Program services,” said Suzanne Clark, VEDP spokesperson.

