Commencement plans for the Bland County High School Class of 2023 have included a new stage and seating for more than 500 behind the school in Rocky Gap on Friday evening.

Principal Debra Hall said the 8x10 stage looks very nice with skirting and steps on either end. It was used for the baccalaureate service in the gym and will be set up in a grassy area behind the school for graduation.

The area has been cleaned and the old satellite dish removed, the surface rolled for evenness, and the venue will be decorated and include a special site for photos.

“We have done a lot of planning and cleaning,” Hall said. “It will look very nice.”

Hall added that hopes continue for a dry evening; otherwise the program will have to be moved into the gym. There is capacity for 546 in the gym. Over 500 chairs have been rented for the outside ceremony. Those attending may also bring their own chairs if they wish.

Parking for handicapped individuals will be available between the main building and the agricultural building. Turn to the right after coming in the main entrance. There will be parking attendants to help and golf carts available although the surfaces will be wheelchair accessible.

The commencement ceremony was moved to the back of the high school this year due to structural deficiencies found in the football stadium bleachers. An announcement of the change was made earlier this month by the Bland County School Board following inspection of the stadium in preparation for graduation.

Superintendent Laura Radford said that it was short notice for the graduation venue change but necessary because of concerns about a large number of people being on the stadium bleachers until structural issues can be addressed. She expects the bleachers to be updated prior to next year’s fall sports program.

The graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. School will be dismissed that day at 1 p.m. Last day of school is Wednesday, May 31, with students dismissed at 1 p.m.