Jury trials set in Bland County slayings

Set to start in late February, a three-day jury trial has been scheduled for a West Virginia man accused in the Nov. 5, 2020, slaying of a Georgia woman.

Gilbert Lee Riggs Jr., 59, of Princeton is facing charges of second-degree murder, and felony hit and run in the death of 56-year-old Janice McBerry Poole, whose body was found in a gas station parking lot just off of Interstate 77.

According to a search warrant, Police believe Poole, who knew Riggs, was hit or run over twice by a pickup truck, which was located in West Virginia.

In addition to taking a tire impression from the truck, police collected hair samples and swabs of reddish/brown stains, according to the warrant.

Indicted last year, Riggs is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

His jury trial is set to start on Feb. 28 in Bland County Circuit Court.

Trial slated in Bland County shooting death

A May jury trial has been set for a Bland County man accused in the 2020 shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

Justin Michael Hackler, 26, of Bastian was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to conceal a dead body and concealing a dead body in the June 2020 slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton.

Police said they found Hayes’ body underneath Hackler’s trailer after Hayes had been reported missing.

Justin’s mother, Leslie Raquel Hackler, pleaded guilty last June to concealing a dead body and got jail time and probation.

Justin Hackler’s attorney asked for the jury trial during a December 2021 Bland County court hearing.

Held without bond since his arrest and ordered by the court to undergo a psychological evaluation, Justin Hackler will go on trial on May 23 in Bland County Circuit Court.

General District Court

These were some of the cases heard on Jan. 12.

Garrett Wade Lindsey of Lindside, West Virginia, was convicted of a July 26, 2021, driving while intoxicated charge. Lindsey was given a suspended jail sentence, given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $336 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense. A speeding charge (85 in a 70 mph zone) was dropped.

A Sept. 6, 2019, felony drug possession charge against Melinda Leigh Harris of Abingdon was certified to a grand jury for consideration.

A May 4, 2021, assault and battery charge against Billy Austin Umbarger of Ceres was dropped.

An Oct. 15, 2020, charge of buying or receiving stolen goods against Angela Marie Bertasavage of Schuylkill, Pennsylvania, was dismissed. A failing to pay restitution charge was also dismissed.

Brandon Lee Barnette of Austinville was convicted of Feb. 6, 2021, charges of affix other signature-malicious, which was amended from forgery/uttering, and identity theft to avoid arrest. Barnette was fined $1,000 plus $138.85 in court costs and given a 30-day suspended jail sentence. Additional charges of forgery/uttering (two counts), forgery (three counts), no driver’s license (two counts) and operating an un-insured vehicle were dropped.