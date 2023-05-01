Bland resident Steven Russo has filed to run for sheriff of Bland County as an independent candidate. He currently serves with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in fatality crash investigation. He serves on several specialty teams and has training by the state in fatality crash reconstruction.
